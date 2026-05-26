LASTMA Confirms Arrest of Truck Driver After 40-Foot Container Crashed into Minibus and Shops

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the arrest of a truck driver after a 40-foot containerised articulated vehicle lost control and crashed into a commercial minibus and roadside shops at Second Rainbow inward Oshodi in Lagos. The incident occurred along the service lane adjoining the Police Tactical Team Station, causing panic within the area and leaving a female Point of Sale operator severely injured.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the arrest of a truck driver after a 40-foot containerised articulated vehicle lost control and crashed into a commercial minibus and roadside shops at Second Rainbow inward Oshodi in Lagos.

The incident occurred along the service lane adjoining the Police Tactical Team Station, causing panic within the area and leaving a female Point of Sale operator severely injured. The truck driver lost control of the articulated vehicle while in transit, causing the truck to overturn onto a commercial shuttle bus before crashing into nearby roadside businesses. The female POS operator sustained severe injuries to both legs during the accident.

Officers of the Police Tactical Team rescued the victim and rushed her to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. LASTMA operatives mobilised to the scene to coordinate traffic control, rescue, and recovery operations in collaboration with security agencies and emergency responders. The truck driver was apprehended by LASTMA personnel and subsequently handed over to officers of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and possible prosecution.

A recovery tow truck was immediately deployed to evacuate the fallen articulated vehicle and the damaged mini shuttle bus from the road. Despite the magnitude of the accident and the considerable structural and commercial damage recorded within the vicinity, vehicular movement around the affected corridor remained substantially uninterrupted owing to the timely intervention and proactive traffic management architecture instituted by LASTMA officials





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Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Truck Driver Arrest Containerised Articulated Vehicle Commercial Minibus Roadside Shops Second Rainbow Inward Oshodi Police Tactical Team Station Loss Of Control Overturn Commercial Shuttle Bus Roadside Businesses Female Point Of Sale Operator Severe Injuries Rescue Recovery Operations Collaboration Security Agencies Emergency Responders Tow Truck Evacuation Structural And Commercial Damage Vehicular Movement Timely Intervention Proactive Traffic Management Architecture Dispatch Rider Containerised Truck Ilupeju Bypass Area Korope Motorcycle Struggle Crashed Into Articulated Trailer Busy Ilupeju Corridor Dispatch Rider Death Investigations Loss Of Control Faulty Braking Systems Poor Vehicle Maintenance Negligence Lives Public Infrastructure Road Safety Administration Lagos State Nigeria Diaspora Premium Domains Earn About Acquisition Low As $2500

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