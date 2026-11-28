Lassa fever is a viral illness spread mainly by food or items contaminated by Mastomys rats. Symptoms start 2 to 21 days after exposure. Store food in rodent-proof containers and seek care early.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness caused by the Lassa virus, which people catch mainly from food or household items contaminated with the urine or droppings of infected Mastomys rats. Nigeria is one of the West African countries where it is endemic. Prevention rests on keeping rodents away from food and homes, and anyone with suggestive symptoms should seek care at a health facility early.

This guide explains what Lassa fever is, how it spreads, the symptoms to watch for, how it is diagnosed and treated, and the practical steps households and carers in Nigeria can take to lower the risk. It is based on the World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheet and is general public health information, not personal medical advice.

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Key facts

Cause Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family Animal host Mastomys rodent, commonly called the multimammate rat Main route of infection Food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces Incubation period 2 to 21 days How many get seriously ill About 80% of infections cause no or mild symptoms; about 1 in 5 becomes severe Vaccine No licensed vaccine; candidates are in development First identified 1969, in Nigeria NCDC toll-free line 6232

What is Lassa fever and where is it found?

WHO describes Lassa fever as an acute viral illness caused by Lassa virus, which was first identified in 1969 in Nigeria. It is a zoonotic disease: humans become infected through contact with infected animals. The animal reservoir is a rodent of the genus Mastomys, the multimammate rat. Infected rats do not become ill, but they shed the virus in their urine and faeces.

According to WHO, Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, and probably exists in other West African countries as well. Mastomys rats are found across West Africa. They live in and around homes, colonise places where food is stored, and can also live in fields and cleared forest.

How does Lassa fever spread?

WHO lists two routes, one far more common than the other:

Rodent to human (the main route): exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats, or direct contact with infected rats.

exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats, or direct contact with infected rats. Human to human (much less common): direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces or other bodily secretions of a person infected with Lassa fever. This happens mainly in health-care settings, where the virus can also spread through contaminated medical equipment such as re-used needles.

Health workers are at risk when they care for patients without appropriate infection prevention and control practices. WHO states that there is no epidemiological evidence supporting airborne spread between humans.

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Graphic: Headtopics; source: World Health Organization, Lassa fever fact sheet (5 December 2024)

What are the symptoms of Lassa fever?

The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days. When the illness is symptomatic, WHO says the onset is usually gradual:

Early signs: fever, general weakness, headache and malaise. After a few days: sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough and abdominal pain may follow. Severe cases: facial swelling, fluid in the lung cavity, bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or gastrointestinal tract, and low blood pressure may develop. Shock, seizures, tremor, disorientation and coma may be seen in the later stages.

WHO puts the overall case fatality rate at 1%, but at 15% and above among patients hospitalised with severe disease. The illness is particularly dangerous late in pregnancy. Recovery can take a long time, and sudden hearing loss has been reported in up to 25% of recovered patients; in most circumstances it is reported to be permanent.

Because the early symptoms resemble malaria, typhoid fever and other infections, WHO notes that Lassa fever is difficult to tell apart from them on symptoms alone, especially early in the course of the disease.

How can you prevent Lassa fever at home?

WHO says prevention relies on limiting contact with rodents and on good community hygiene that discourages them from entering homes. The measures it lists are:

Store grain and food in rodent-proof containers with tight lids.

with tight lids. Keep the household clean and dispose of garbage far from the home.

and dispose of garbage far from the home. Prepare food safely, for example by cooking it thoroughly.

WHO adds a realistic caveat: Mastomys rats are so abundant in endemic areas that it is not possible to eliminate them from the environment completely. The aim is to keep them away from food, water and living spaces.

When someone in the household is ill, WHO advises that family members should always be careful to avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons.

How is Lassa fever diagnosed and treated?

Lassa fever can only be confirmed by a laboratory test. WHO lists RT-PCR, antibody ELISA, antigen detection tests and virus isolation by cell culture. Samples are an extreme biohazard risk and are handled by trained staff in suitably equipped laboratories.

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On treatment, WHO states the following:

Supportive care: early intensive supportive care, including fluid management and treatment of specific symptoms, can improve the chance of survival.

early intensive supportive care, including fluid management and treatment of specific symptoms, can improve the chance of survival. Antiviral drugs: there is currently no antiviral drug approved for Lassa fever. Ribavirin has been given as treatment, but WHO says there are considerable uncertainties about its efficacy.

there is currently no antiviral drug approved for Lassa fever. Ribavirin has been given as treatment, but WHO says there are considerable uncertainties about its efficacy. Vaccine: there is currently no licensed vaccine, although several candidates are in development.

Treatment decisions belong to clinicians. Lassa fever is not something to manage at home with medicines bought over the counter.

What should you do if you suspect Lassa fever?

Early recognition matters for two reasons: WHO says it can improve the chance of survival and limit the risk of passing the infection on.

Go to a health facility promptly if you have a fever with the symptoms above, and tell the health worker about any contact with rodents or with a sick person. Do not assume it is malaria because the early signs look similar; only a test can tell. Expect a referral: WHO says patients suspected or confirmed to have Lassa fever should be referred to a designated treatment centre for early care. For information, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) lists a toll-free Connect Centre number, 6232, on its website.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a vaccine for Lassa fever?

No. WHO states that there is currently no licensed vaccine for Lassa fever, but several potential candidate vaccines are in development.

Can Lassa fever spread from one person to another?

Yes, but much less often than from rodents. It spreads through direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces or other bodily secretions of an infected person, mainly in health-care settings without adequate infection control.

Does Lassa fever spread through the air?

WHO says there is no epidemiological evidence supporting airborne spread between humans.

How long after exposure do symptoms appear?

The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, according to WHO.

Does everyone infected with Lassa virus become seriously ill?

No. WHO estimates that about 80% of infected people have no or mild symptoms, while one in five infections results in severe disease affecting organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys.

Which animal carries the Lassa virus?

The main reservoir is the Mastomys rodent, commonly known as the multimammate rat. WHO notes that the virus has also been isolated from other rodent species.

Sources: World Health Organization, Lassa fever fact sheet (5 December 2024); WHO health topic: Lassa fever; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (contact line only); last reviewed November 2026. This article is general information and does not replace advice from a health professional. The lead image is an AI-generated illustration.