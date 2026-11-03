LASIMRA gives ISPs deadline of November 9 to clean up network infrastructure in Lagos

LASIMRA has ordered internet service providers to arrange and secure their cables in Ilasan, Ikate, Allen Avenue and the Customs Office area before enforcement begins on November 9, 2026. The notice follows a May 2026 pilot cleanup backed by the NCC and ATCON.

The Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) has issued a strict ultimatum to internet service providers (ISPs) to clean up their network infrastructure across several parts of Lagos, with enforcement operations scheduled to begin on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The notice was signed by the agency's General Manager, Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi, and released on November 2, 2026, setting a firm deadline ahead of the enforcement exercise. According to LASIMRA, the affected areas include Ilasan and Ikate in Lekki, Allen Avenue in Ikeja, and the Customs Office vicinity off Toyin Street, Ikeja. The agency emphasised that ISPs must ensure their network infrastructure, particularly cables and associated installations, are properly arranged, secured, and cleared of obstructions or environmental hazards.

Also read Five strongest currencies in Africa as of October 2026

The directive warns that enforcement teams will commence operations in the listed areas immediately after the deadline, and service providers who fail to comply risk sanctions. LASIMRA stressed that the cleanup exercise is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all ISPs operating within and around the designated zones.

LASIMRA Enforces Cleanup Deadline

"This notice must be given the necessary attention and full cooperation," the statement read, underscoring the agency's determination to enforce compliance. The cleanup directive is expected to address long-standing concerns about disorganized cabling, unsafe installations, and environmental nuisances caused by neglected telecommunications infrastructure. The move is part of the state's broader effort to maintain a safer, cleaner, and better-regulated Lagos. While describing the move as impressive, an X user, Olowa Ganiyu Adedeji @DejiAcre, asked LASIMRA to enforce Ilasan in Ikate.

Advertisement

"That area is filled with such unorganised ISP cables," he stated. Recall that earlier in May 2026, LASIMRA, with the support of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), commenced a pilot cleanup exercise targeting telecommunications infrastructure across the state. The exercise started at Emina Crescent Junction on Toyin Street, Lagos. According to the organisers, the initiative required the active participation of major industry stakeholders, including ISPs, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and cable infrastructure providers.

It was aimed at addressing the growing challenge of indiscriminate telecommunications infrastructure deployment across Lagos. According to the organisers, the key objectives of the exercise were improving environmental sanitation by removing redundant and damaged cables, enhancing public safety by addressing the risks posed by dangling wires and poorly maintained equipment and promoting orderly infrastructure deployment to support organised telecommunications growth in the state.

Industry Leaders Support Aesthetics Drive

"Telecommunications operators remain committed to maintaining the aesthetics of Lagos State and supporting initiatives that promote a cleaner, safer and more organised environment," the committee stated. Speaking on behalf of the ATCON Cleanup Committee, Ajibola Olude, had urged stakeholders and residents to cooperate fully with officials participating in the exercise. He described the pilot scheme as a major step towards achieving a more sustainable and visually appealing smart city infrastructure for Lagos.