LASERC Urges Consumers to Escalate Unresolved Power Complaints After Resolution of Year-Long Crisis

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission advises electricity consumers to bring unresolved complaints to its attention after reporting to DisCos, following the successful resolution of a prolonged power crisis at Goshen Beach Estate.

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission has urged electricity consumers in the state to escalate unresolved power complaints to the commission after reporting such issues to their distribution companies.

LASERC made the call following the resolution of a year-long electricity crisis that affected Goshen Beach Estate in Lekki Phase I, Lagos. As Lagos and 14 other states fully regulate their electricity markets, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said it would no longer attend to complaints in those states. NERC said residents in the affected states should no longer escalate such disputes to the federal regulator.

It said consumers in these jurisdictions should no longer direct their complaints to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. Instead, they are now required to engage directly with their state electricity regulator.

As a result, LASERC urged electricity consumers in Lagos to escalate their complaints to its office after having reported the same to the utility companies. We want electricity consumers in Lagos to be aware that anything related to their electricity issues, after reporting to their DisCos, should be escalated to LASERC; by God's grace, it will be resolved, the commission said.

Earlier, in a statement, residents of Goshen Beach Estate in Lekki were said to have sent a letter of appreciation addressed to the Managing Director of LASERC, Temitope George, after the successful connection of the community to the direct Jazz 38 feeder line. The residents, under the aegis of the Goshen Beach Estate Residents Association, commended the commission for what they described as a prompt and decisive intervention that restored stable and reliable electricity supply to the estate.

According to the residents, the estate had battled severe electricity problems for about one year despite repeated efforts and financial contributions by members of the community to secure a lasting solution. The letter partly read, We write on behalf of the residents of Goshen Beach Estate to sincerely appreciate your personal intervention in resolving our intractable power problems, which lasted about a year. We have now been connected to the direct line from the Jazz 38 Feeder.

The association noted that previous attempts to resolve the issue yielded little result until LASERC directly engaged the Eko Electricity Distribution Company on the matter. Residents also expressed gratitude to the commission for its support and responsiveness in resolving the prolonged electricity challenge. The intervention underscores ongoing efforts by LASERC to improve electricity service delivery and consumer protection across Lagos State.

Speaking on the development, LASERC urged electricity consumers in Lagos not to remain silent over unresolved electricity challenges after engaging their DisCos. This case highlights the importance of state-level regulation in Nigeria's evolving electricity market. With Lagos and other states taking over regulatory functions, consumers must adapt to the new system. The successful resolution of the Goshen Beach crisis demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach, providing a model for other communities facing similar issues.

LASERC's proactive stance ensures that consumer complaints are addressed promptly, fostering trust in the regulatory framework. As more states assume electricity regulation, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's role will increasingly focus on oversight and coordination. The transition aims to improve efficiency and service quality, ultimately benefiting end-users across the country. Consumers are advised to follow the proper channels: report to DisCos first, then escalate to state regulators if unresolved.

This streamlined process is designed to enhance accountability and resolution times. In Lagos, LASERC continues to build on its successes, engaging with communities and utility providers to address challenges. The commission remains committed to ensuring that every consumer receives fair treatment and reliable electricity. The Goshen Beach case serves as a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and regulatory intervention.

Moving forward, LASERC plans to expand its outreach and education efforts to ensure all consumers are aware of their rights and the correct procedures for lodging complaints. This incident marks a significant step forward in the journey towards a more responsive and consumer-centric electricity sector in Lagos





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LASERC Electricity Complaints Goshen Beach Estate Lagos Electricity Regulation Eko Electricity Distribution Company

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