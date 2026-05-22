Lanre Oladebo's Advice: Don't Destroy Political Relationships

After losing a primary election, lawmaker Lanre Oladebo advised politicians against destroying political relationships over unfavorable outcomes. Instead, he emphasized the importance of remaining grateful, strong, and having trust in God's processes.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Lanre Oladebo , has advised politicians against destroying political relationships over unfavorable outcomes in ongoing party primaries .

In a statement, Oladebo recalled losing a primary election in 2022 and choosing not to protest, instead staying strong, positive, and having trust in God's processes. He advised politicians facing setbacks to learn from his experience and be careful of the actions they take in moments of pain, as decisions made out of anger may become regrettable.

Oladebo also acknowledged the support he received from the senator representing Osun West, Lere Oyewumi, and other top officials of the Osun State Government during his political journey. Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25Million in US Dollars. A Chinese investment may acquire a 51% stake in PH, Warri refineries





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Lanre Oladebo House Of Representatives Party Primaries Political Relationships Ademola Adeleke Otunba Sola Arabambi Accord Party Adewale Ogunlewe Lere Oyewumi Senator Representing Osun West Invest In Premium Domains

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