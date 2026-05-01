Land Dispute in Akwa Ibom: Firm Accuses Police of Encroachment

Nature Control Company Limited has accused the Akwa Ibom State Police Command of illegally occupying its land, prompting a petition to the Human Rights Community and plans for legal action. The police maintain the land was legitimately allocated to them in 1992 and deny any wrongdoing.

A dispute over land ownership in Akwa Ibom State has escalated, with Nature Control Company Limited formally petitioning the Human Rights Community alleging unlawful encroachment and violation of their fundamental rights by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The company claims the police are occupying a 9.529-hectare parcel of land at 25th Anniversary Estate Road, Afaha Idoro, Uyo, which they legally acquired. The legal representative for the company, Clifford Thomas, Esq. , Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community, announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against the police command, while simultaneously appealing to the Inspector General of Police, the Minister of Police Affairs, and the Police Service Commission for intervention.

The core of the complaint centers around the police’s refusal to vacate the land despite documented evidence establishing the company’s legitimate ownership. Nature Control Company Limited asserts its ownership stems from a proper acquisition process. Initially, Papi Events and Promotions Limited received allocation of the land from the Akwa Ibom State Government on May 22nd, 2023, for residential purposes.

Subsequently, on August 23rd, 2023, Papi Events and Promotions Limited legally transferred 7.340 hectares of this land to Nature Control Company Limited through a formal attorney appointment. The company emphasizes that the police have never held legitimate title to the property and have forcefully trespassed upon it.

They further state that boundary adjustments, conducted with the involvement of the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Lands and Town Planning and other relevant authorities, clearly demarcated the land and confirmed that the police’s allocated land did not extend to the area now occupied. Despite these clarifications and attempts to reason with the Commissioner of Police, the police have remained on the land, and the commander of the Nigeria Mobile Police, Nnaji Chima, is accused of actively obstructing the company’s development efforts.

A survey plan produced by the Surveyor General of Akwa Ibom State corroborates the company’s claim, clearly delineating the boundaries of both the company’s land and that of the Police Mobile Force. The company also obtained development consent from the Akwa Ibom State Government on February 5th, 2026, but continues to face intimidation and harassment from the police when attempting to commence construction.

The company is now seeking legal redress to challenge what they describe as an unconstitutional violation of their property rights and to facilitate the immediate commencement of development on the land. However, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, through its spokesperson DSP Timfon John, vehemently denies the allegations. DSP John maintains that the land was originally and legitimately allocated to the Police Mobile Force, 26 Squadron, by the Akwa Ibom State Government in 1992.

She dismisses the claims of land grabbing as unfounded and baseless, asserting that the command has never engaged in unlawful land acquisition. She explains that the current dispute arose in 2024 when an individual presented a purported allocation letter claiming ownership of the same land, which had remained unfenced for a period. In response, the police command formally requested a thorough investigation from the Commissioner for Lands, Akwa Ibom State, rejecting the new allocation and seeking clarification.

The command states it is awaiting the outcome of this investigation and remains committed to protecting its assets through lawful means, emphasizing its adherence to due process and urging all parties to avoid actions that could jeopardize the ongoing administrative procedures. The situation remains tense, with both parties firmly defending their claims to the disputed land





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Akwa Ibom Land Dispute Police Human Rights Encroachment Property Rights

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