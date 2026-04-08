Lai Mohammed Highlights Strategic Communication in Promoting Nigerian Culture and Tourism

Former Minister Lai Mohammed discusses his efforts to leverage strategic communication during his tenure to boost Nigeria's culture and tourism sectors. He details initiatives like festival promotion and international participation to showcase Nigeria's rich heritage and tourism potential, emphasizing the role of media in driving economic diversification and national identity.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed , discussed the strategic deployment of communication during his tenure, emphasizing its role in promoting Nigeria 's culture and tourism and repositioning these sectors as vital engines for national development . Mohammed made these comments on Wednesday while donating copies of his book, Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration, to the University of Ilorin in Kwara State.

He elaborated on how the Ministry strategically utilized communication to elevate Nigeria's cultural heritage and tourism potential within both national and international conversations. Official engagements, which were once routine, were meticulously crafted into high-impact media events. This was achieved by actively participating in major festivals and conducting tours of key tourist destinations alongside teams of journalists. This approach ensured continuous visibility for Nigeria's cultural assets. \According to Alhaji Mohammed, this communication strategy significantly amplified the reach and impact of prominent festivals such as the Argungu International Fishing Festival, the Osun-Osogbo Festival, and the Calabar Carnival. These festivals were transformed into platforms for fostering economic growth, cultivating national pride, and sharing Nigeria's story with the world. The former Minister also noted that visits to various cultural and tourism sites, including the Owu Waterfalls in Kwara State, as well as significant institutions like the National Theatre in Lagos and the National Museum in Onikan, were carefully planned to highlight Nigeria's tourism potential. Furthermore, the introduction of a National Festival Calendar brought structure and predictability to cultural events, making them more appealing to tourists and potential investors alike. This calendar provided a roadmap for event planning and promotion, increasing the likelihood of successful events and attracting both domestic and international visitors. The strategic scheduling allowed for better organization, facilitating increased participation and broader media coverage, which in turn contributed to the overall visibility and attractiveness of Nigerian cultural offerings. \At the international level, Alhaji Mohammed underscored Nigeria's participation in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. This participation served as a powerful platform to project Nigeria's rich cultural tapestry to a global audience, reinforcing the message that Nigeria's true wealth resides in its people, their traditions, and their creativity. The carefully curated performances and displays showcased the diversity and vibrancy of Nigerian culture, captivating viewers and generating positive international attention. “These initiatives demonstrate how purposeful and consistent communication can transform culture into a powerful instrument for economic diversification and national identity,” he stated. The initiatives were designed to stimulate local economies and promote Nigeria's diverse cultural heritage, showcasing Nigeria's unique attributes on a global scale. He further explained that he wrote Headlines and Soundbites to preserve an accurate historical record, offering context often missing from public discussions. He emphasized that effective communication is essential for the success of any government. History, he added, is incomplete until told by those who have firsthand experience. He expressed gratitude to the University of Ilorin authorities for accepting the donation of the books, expressing the hope that the book would enrich scholarly research and foster critical thinking among students. He believed that the book would provide valuable insights into the dynamics of governance, media relations, and the vital role of strategic communication in shaping public perception and driving national development





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