Lai Mohammed Highlights Strategic Communication as Nigeria's Key Weapon Against COVID-19

Former Minister Lai Mohammed emphasizes the crucial role strategic communication played in Nigeria's successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a book donation event, he highlighted the importance of public safety, trust-building, and behavioral change through effective communication strategies. The book chronicles key events during his tenure, including the pandemic response.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed , emphasized that strategic communication was Nigeria 's most formidable asset in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a donation event for his book, Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration, Mohammed highlighted the pivotal role communication played in shaping public safety, fostering trust, and driving behavioural modifications throughout the crisis. He underscored that before the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments, effective communication served as a crucial instrument in managing the pandemic's impact. Mohammed asserted that Nigeria's achievements in containing the virus were not solely attributable to medical interventions but also to the strategic employment of communication as a critical tool for public safety, instilling trust, and inspiring behavioral shifts. He further elaborated that information dissemination, building trust, and securing public compliance with precautionary measures were paramount in curbing the virus's spread. Protective measures like mask-wearing, social distancing, and strict hygiene protocols gained widespread acceptance largely due to effective communication strategies. The Nigerian government established the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 early on to coordinate health and communication responses, highlighting the early recognition of the importance of integrated strategies. The former minister added that the risk communication and community engagement aspect of the response was coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), underscoring the collaborative approach employed.\Mohammed further emphasized the significance of communication in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. He stated that daily briefings, nationwide broadcasts, community engagement, and the translation of information into local languages ensured inclusivity and facilitated trust-building. This multi-pronged approach aimed to reach diverse segments of the population and create a unified front against the pandemic. Moreover, the government actively countered misinformation and disinformation campaigns regarding the virus. This involved collaboration with regulatory bodies and encouraging COVID-19 survivors to share their experiences, thereby combatting stigma and dispelling conspiracy theories. Mohammed also cited polling data from NOI Polls, indicating strong public approval for the government's communication strategy, and referenced World Health Organisation (WHO) data on Nigeria's COVID-19 mortality rate. He concluded that Nigeria's experience demonstrated that even in the absence of vaccines or cures, a nation could effectively combat a crisis by leveraging communication, fostering trust, and promoting collective responsibility. This message emphasized the power of proactive and targeted communication in shaping public perception and behavior during a public health emergency. The book donation event was part of his ongoing reading sessions project, aimed at promoting a reading culture and stimulating intellectual discourse among university students. Mohammed initiated this project in December 2025 at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and has since extended it to other tertiary institutions.\The Ilorin event represented the first such donation in Kwara State, with a similar event planned for the University of Ilorin. The 601-page book meticulously chronicles his tenure from 2015 to 2023, encompassing major national events such as Nigeria's COVID-19 response, the #EndSARS protests, the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, and the handling of the $9.6 billion P&ID arbitration case. The publication reflects Mohammed's conviction that Africans should actively document their own histories. He stated, “Effective governance is anchored on effective communication.” The book offers an in-depth account of how communication was employed to bridge the gap between the government and the populace during a period of intense public scrutiny. It is intended to serve as a valuable resource for students, scholars, policymakers, and media professionals. Abdulateef Oladimeji, the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, commended Mohammed for the donation, recognizing its valuable contribution to academic development. He emphasized the central role books play in university education and lauded the initiative for supporting scholarship and research. This event served not only as a book donation but also as an opportunity to reflect on the importance of clear, consistent, and targeted communication in overcoming challenges and building public trust, particularly during times of crisis. The comprehensive nature of the book further solidifies its value as a reference tool for understanding the complexities of governance and communication strategies within the context of Nigeria's recent history





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