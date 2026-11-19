National Assembly Committee Chair Fuad Kayode Laguda threatens sanctions against four federal polytechnics for evading a critical investigative hearing on financial irregularities and budget non-compliance.

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education has formally threatened sanctions against four federal polytechnics for their complete failure to attend an investigative hearing regarding alleged financial irregularities.

Committee Chair Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda issued this stern warning on Wednesday after the institutions refused to appear despite receiving official invitations to explain significant discrepancies found in their financial records and budget implementation.

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Four Institutions Defy Parliamentary Summons

The affected institutions are Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Federal Polytechnic Damaturu and Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

These four schools neither honoured the invitations nor sent any apology or explanation for their absence, despite clearly acknowledging receipt of the letters summoning them to the hearing.

Speaking at the investigative hearing, Laguda expressed deep displeasure over the development, noting that committee members had waited while contending with other legislative responsibilities.

He stated that the meeting was scheduled for one o'clock but started at 2.45 because members had to balance multiple duties, yet the four institutions did not show up.

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Laguda emphasized that the committee summoned these institutions after conducting preliminary inquiries into their internally generated revenue and other financial activities.

Scrutiny Of Financial Irregularities Exposed

The primary purpose of the hearing was to scrutinize the budget performance of the institutions between 2023 and 2025 to ensure strict compliance with financial regulations.

The committee had specifically requested detailed breakdowns of their capital, overhead, and personnel expenditures, along with copies of their annual financial statements for the stipulated years.

Officials sought to establish whether deductions, including insurance-related deductions, were properly accounted for and whether the institutions made the required remittances from their internally generated revenue to the Federation Account.

A review of documents previously submitted by the institutions revealed several irregularities, prompting the committee to invite them for further clarification on these financial discrepancies.

Laguda noted that some institutions had significant issues in their submissions, suggesting this might be why they refused to honour the calls of the National Assembly without giving any reason.

Questionable Spending Practices Identified

Contributing to the deliberations, another committee member highlighted that the National Assembly's oversight responsibilities are constitutionally backed and that the institutions had no justification for refusing the invitations.

This lawmaker explained that the committee had written to the institutions and sent reminders, but they still failed to appear despite the serious nature of the allegations.

The committee identified irregularities in the institutions' financial activities, particularly concerning their recurrent expenditure and the management of internally generated revenue.

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It was noted that these institutions receive allocations for overhead costs and other recurrent expenditures through the federal budget while also generating revenue from their own operations.

Laguda Warns Of Legislative Consequences

The committee wanted the institutions to provide concrete evidence that they were remitting the required share of their internally generated revenue to the Federal Government as mandated by law.

Furthermore, they questioned the practice of some institutions allegedly deploying almost ninety per cent of their internally generated revenue to recurrent expenditure, a figure that overlaps with government allocations for the same purpose.

Laguda accused the institutions of evading parliamentary scrutiny to avoid accounting for their activities, warning that the committee would deploy all legislative powers available against them.

He sent a clear message through the media that the institutions were trying to block the National Assembly from carrying out its constitutional rights to carry out oversight on them.

Laguda stated that the lack of attendance shows the institutions do not have any defence for the irregularities found in their submissions.

He affirmed that all legislative functions and powers available to the committee will be used against the four polytechnics for their non-compliance.

The member added that these questionable practices need answers, and the institutions must come forward to give proof and evidence that they have strictly adhered to financial principles.

This standoff marks a significant escalation in the National Assembly's effort to enforce financial transparency and accountability across federal higher education institutions.