Lagos Youth Groups Sign Interreligious Peace Accord Ahead of 2027 Elections

Christian and Muslim youth organizations in Lagos have signed an interreligious peace accord, pledging to reject political violence and manipulation ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Youth organizations representing Christian and Muslim communities in Lagos, Nigeria, have officially signed an interreligious peace accord. This commitment comes as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

The groups pledged to reject political violence, religious intolerance, and the use of young people as political thugs. This initiative aims to protect national stability and unity during the upcoming electoral cycle. The accord was signed on Saturday at the South-West Zonal Interreligious Peace Accord Summit. The event was organized by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, known as YOWICAN.

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Interreligious Peace Accord Summit Proceedings

They collaborated with the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, or NACOMYO. The summit took place at the Senator Oluremi Tinubu CAN Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The theme was Building Bridges of Faith and Politics: Strengthening Peace, Unity and National Development Through Christian-Muslim Collaboration. The summit brought together religious leaders, politicians, youth representatives and other stakeholders to strengthen interfaith relations and promote peaceful coexistence.

In a communique issued at the end of the summit, the groups declared their collective determination. They resolved to reject political violence, religious manipulation, hate speech, and other divisive actions. These actions were described as capable of threatening the peace and stability of the country. The groups committed to fostering an environment free from intimidation and coercion.

They also called on Christian and Muslim youths to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence within their communities, educational institutions, and places of worship. The signatories emphasized that peace is a shared responsibility that requires active participation from all young citizens. They want to ensure that political disagreements do not escalate into religious or ethnic conflicts. The document outlined seven specific commitments for the signatories.

Among these commitments is a rejection of the recruitment and manipulation of young people as political thugs. The groups also committed to religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. They called on religious, traditional, community, and political leaders to discourage intolerance and stop political manipulation and incitement to violence. The groups said the peace message should extend beyond the summit.

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Commitments For Continued Peacebuilding Dialogue

It needs to reach states, local government areas, communities, schools, and religious institutions. They further resolved that the peace accord should not end with its signing. Instead, it should serve as a framework for continued dialogue, mutual accountability, and peacebuilding. Stephen Adegbite, the Chairman and Executive Secretary of CAN in Lagos State, spoke at the summit.

He represented the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu. He stated that the peace accord aims to foster religious tolerance and reject political violence. He identified mistrust as a major threat to religious harmony. He recalled the cordial relationships that existed among Nigerians of different religious backgrounds while growing up, expressing concern that suspicion and intolerance were gradually eroding the country's culture of peaceful coexistence.

Citing his family background, he said religious differences should not divide Nigerians, noting that his grandmother was a Muslim. He urged young people to restore mutual trust and ensure that no Nigerian loses his or her life over political ambition. We want peace in our nation during election and after election. We don't want anyone to be killed or blood split for any electoral position, he said.

He praised the youths for their actions. He noted that both Christians and Muslims have done well to bring peace and restore confidence in the nation. He urged young people to lead by example. He explained that the summit was intended to demonstrate that Christians and Muslims desire peace before, during, and after the elections.

Dissemination Of Peace Message Through Religious Networks

Shehu Ibrahim, the National Secretary II of NACOMYO, said the accord is particularly important as the country approaches the 2027 elections. He said his organization would take the message of peace to communities across the country. This dissemination would happen through Imams, Friday prayers, Islamic schools, and other religious gatherings. He said the groups would mobilize young people at the grassroots to discourage violence during the elections.

He urged young people to accept electoral outcomes peacefully, irrespective of the political party or candidate that emerges victorious. His strategy involves leveraging religious institutions to spread a message of unity. He believes that religious leaders play a crucial role in shaping public opinion. Damilare Orimoloye, the Lagos State APC Youth Leader, also spoke at the event.

He said young people must understand that disagreements do not have to result in violence. He emphasized that peace speaks against violence and teaches how to tolerate each other. He encouraged showing love amidst misunderstanding to prevent conflict. He added that disagreements were likely during the election period.

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He made tolerance and peaceful communication important priorities for all citizens. He believes that open dialogue can resolve differences without resorting to force. Nnamdi Obasi, the South-West Chairman of YOWICAN, said the summit was significant. He stated that Christian and Muslim youths needed to bridge existing gaps.

He warned against being used against one another by political elites. He urged young Nigerians to remain united and resist attempts by politicians to exploit religious differences. Obasi noted that creating conflict for political gain is a dangerous strategy. He called for solidarity among young people across religious lines.

Calls For National Expansion Of Accord

He pledged that the accord would translate into practical engagement at the grassroots, with both organisations taking its message to states, local governments and communities. Former presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who attended the gathering, urged young Nigerians to remain committed to the teachings of their respective religions, saying this would help protect them from political manipulation. Adesina, who served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, described the accord as an initiative deserving nationwide support.

He urged YOWICAN and NACOMYO to extend the campaign beyond the South-West to all six geopolitical zones. He identified ignorance of one another's religious beliefs as a major obstacle to peaceful coexistence, arguing that greater understanding of the fundamental teachings of Christianity and Islam would reduce suspicion and hostility. The communique was signed by YOWICAN's National Chairman, Orowolo Daniel, and National Secretary, Nehemiah Michael.

It was also signed by NACOMYO's National Secretary II, Shehu Ibrahim, and its representative for the Southern Secretary, Mudashir Bello. Some participants also pledged to promote religious tolerance in their respective communities. A Christian representative, Odofin Anuoluwapo, said the summit had reinforced the need for Nigerians to see themselves as one people, irrespective of their faiths, while Mudashir Ayokunle Bello, representing NACOMYO, called for sustained engagements to deepen understanding between the two groups.

The attendees stressed that the 2027 elections will serve as a significant test for Nigeria's unity. They urged young people not to allow politicians to recruit or manipulate them into violence. The groups called on religious, traditional, community, and political leaders to discourage intolerance and stop political manipulation and incitement to violence. They said the peace message should extend beyond the summit.

It needs to reach states, local government areas, communities, schools, and religious institutions. They further resolved that the peace accord should not end with its signing. Instead, it should serve as a framework for continued dialogue, mutual accountability, and peacebuilding. The peace accord is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring peaceful elections in 2027.

It aims to prevent religious and ethnic conflicts that could arise from political disagreements. The involvement of both Christian and Muslim youth organizations demonstrates a united front against political manipulation and violence. The signatories have committed to promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence within their communities and beyond. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other regions in Nigeria.