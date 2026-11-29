Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule passes away at 56, becoming the fifth senator to die in office since 2023. We detail the tragic timeline and health impacts on Nigerian politicians.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, the representative for Lagos West, has died in Ikeja, Lagos, at the age of 56. Her passing on November 28, 2026, marks a somber milestone as she becomes the fifth serving senator to die in office since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023.

Chronology of Senatorial Deaths

The 10th Assembly has witnessed a stark pattern of mortality among its members. The first death occurred on July 27, 2024, when Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South, died in London at the age of 52. Following this, Senator Okechukwu (Okey) Ezea, representing Enugu North, passed away in Lagos on November 18, 2025, at the age of 62.

Also read Senator Idiat Adebule Dies at 56, Tinubu, Akpabio, Barau, Others Mourn

The trend continued with the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North. He died in India on December 31, 2025, at the age of 52. Shortly after, Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East, died in London on February 19, 2026, at the age of 64. Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule's death in Ikeja completes this list of five.

Historical Context of Legislative Losses

This current rate of fatalities is part of a broader historical trend within the Nigerian legislature. The 9th Assembly recorded four serving senators dying in office: Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ignatius Longjan, Rose Oko, and Adebayo Osinowo, who was declared dead.

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Looking further back, the 8th Assembly saw the demise of three serving senators, including Isiaka Adeleke, Ali Wakili, and Mustapha Bukar. The 7th Assembly also recorded three deaths, involving Gyang Dantong, Pius Ewherido, and Dahiru Awaisub Kuta. Earlier assemblies were not exempt, with the 6th Assembly recording the death of Kawu Peto Dukku, and the 5th Assembly recording four deaths: Amah Iwuagwu, Joshua Adagba, Badamasi Maccido, and Sule Yari Gandi.

Professional Background of the Late Senator

Before her election to the Senate, Idiat Oluranti Adebule had a significant career in the Lagos State government. She served as a commissioner at the Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission. In July 2011, former Governor Babatunde Fashola appointed her as the Secretary to the Lagos State Government. Her political rise culminated in her election as the Senator for Lagos West.

Political Health and Campaign Pressures

The recurring deaths of politicians have raised concerns about the physical and psychological toll of political careers. Politicians are increasingly prone to ill health during election seasons. The necessity of visiting nearly every part of the country to further political campaigns places enormous pressure on them. This rigorous schedule often leads to sleep problems, headaches, and depression.

In 2015, Dr. Ashley Weinberg, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Salford in the United Kingdom, suggested that politicians should undergo regular psychological screening. He argued that this is necessary to ensure they are in the best position to make decisions in the national interest. The demands of the office involve making decisions that can mean people lose their lives, which is a painful and psychologically taxing responsibility.