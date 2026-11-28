The Lagos State Water Committee demands accelerated completion of Independent Power Plants to resolve chronic water shortages for residents.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has directed a specialized committee to urgently review the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order ( ISPO) for Independent Power Plants (IPPs) within Lagos State. The primary objective of this legislative intervention is to resolve the critical energy deficits that have severely hampered the operations of the Lagos State Water Corporation. By ensuring a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply, the state government aims to guarantee that water treatment facilities can function at full capacity without the frequent disruptions that have plagued the municipal system for years.

Assessing Infrastructure and Power Gaps

During a comprehensive inspection tour, the committee evaluated the current state of existing water infrastructure alongside the power generation facilities designed to support them. The inspection team focused on identifying the bottlenecks that prevent continuous water production and distribution across the metropolis. Chairman Sa'ad Olumoh led the assessment, emphasizing that the integration of reliable power sources with water treatment plants is not merely an administrative formality but a fundamental requirement for public service delivery.

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The committee found that while interventions are in motion, the pace of implementation is insufficient to meet the immediate needs of the population. Sa'ad Olumoh expressed satisfaction with the general trajectory of the government's efforts but noted that the projected timelines for full completion are overly extended. He argued that the current schedule fails to account for the urgency of the situation, where households have been deprived of basic amenities for an unacceptable duration.

Olumoh Demands Accelerated Timelines

Speaking directly to the stakeholders, Sa'ad Olumoh stressed that reliable electricity is the linchpin keeping the water treatment plants operational. He explicitly stated that the estimated time of completion is too far in the future to be acceptable. Olumoh declared that water should begin flowing consistently into homes within the next few months, rather than waiting for long-term infrastructure projects to fully mature. His directive was clear: the drive must be focused on bringing immediate relief to citizens who deserve water in their kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas whenever they need it.

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The chairman's comments reflect a growing impatience among lawmakers regarding the sluggish progress of utility reforms. He affirmed that the legislative body is committed to holding the executive arm and its contracted partners accountable for meeting these accelerated deadlines. The expectation is that the ISPO review process will result in faster disbursements and stricter enforcement of performance metrics for the power plants.

LSCW Welcomes Legislative Oversight

Mukhtaar Tijani, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC), welcomed the intense scrutiny from the legislative committee. He acknowledged that the presence of lawmakers on the inspection team serves as a powerful motivator for contractors to intensify their work rates. Tijani stated that the lawmakers' intervention would compel construction and maintenance firms to adhere strictly to delivery standards and the revised, more aggressive timelines set by the state government.

The LSWC management recognized that external pressure from the House of Assembly is necessary to ensure that private contractors do not delay projects or cut corners. By aligning the interests of the state agencies with the urgent needs of the public, the corporation hopes to accelerate the commissioning of new power facilities. This collaboration is viewed as essential for restoring confidence in the state's ability to provide consistent utility services.

Committee Reaffirms Accountability Measures

The inspection team included other notable lawmakers such as Sabur Oluwa, Adebola Shabi, and Samuel Apata, who joined Sa'ad Olumoh in reviewing the project sites. Their collective presence underscores the high priority the Lagos State House of Assembly places on resolving the water and power nexus. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration among state agencies, contractors, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects.

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As the ISPO review proceeds, the focus remains on linking financial guarantees to tangible outputs. The goal is to create a system where payment for power generation is directly tied to the uninterrupted supply of electricity to water plants. This mechanism is intended to eliminate the excuses often cited by contractors for project delays. The committee expects that this rigorous oversight will lead to a noticeable improvement in water availability for Lagosians in the very near future.