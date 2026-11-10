Sanwo-Olu Appoints Akinyemi Acting LAWMA MD, Orders Mass Redeployment in Major Shake-Up

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Olajuwon Mautin Akinyemi as acting Managing Director of LAWMA and ordered a comprehensive reorganisation, including the redeployment of senior officers, to address the state's waste management crisis.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Olajuwon Mautin Akinyemi as the acting Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA).

Akinyemi replaces Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, whose exit follows mounting public dissatisfaction over persistent refuse accumulation across the state. The appointment is part of a major restructuring aimed at improving service delivery and tackling waste management challenges. The governor also approved the appointment of Dr Tijani Olorunwa as acting Director of Operations, while Mr Kunle Adebiyi retains his position as Executive Director, Finance.

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A LAWMA source, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the governor ordered a comprehensive reorganisation of the authority, including the redeployment of senior officers to other arms of the Lagos State public service. The exercise affects officers on Salary Grade Levels 13 to 17, who will be redeployed to the mainstream Civil Service, Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

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Major Reorganisation of LAWMA Leadership

The source said the move was intended to improve operational efficiency and support the agency's organisational growth amid waste management challenges affecting parts of the state. The source said, "To improve service delivery and support sustainable organisational growth, Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered the total reorganisation, mass transfer and overhauling of LAWMA leadership.

" "He has appointed Hon. Olajuwon Mautin Akinyemi as Acting Managing Director of LAWMA and Dr Tijani Olorunwa as Acting Director of Operations, while Mr Kunle Adebiyi remains Executive Director, Finance.

" Officers in LAWMA's Legal Department have been exempted from the redeployment to prevent disruptions to ongoing legal matters and concession agreements. Also exempted for an initial period of 90 days are the heads of Landfill Operations, LAWMA Operations and Private Sector Participation Operations. The exemption is to allow the new management to stabilise the authority and ensure continuity of operations. When contacted, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed Akinyemi's appointment.

Omotosho said the new appointee had been directed to assume office in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

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"Yes, Olajuwon Akinyemi has been told to assume office as the acting MD of LAWMA with immediate effect in the major shake-up of the agency," he said. The latest development provides further details on the leadership changes at LAWMA following an earlier exclusive report on the planned replacement of the agency's Managing Director. The governor had ordered Gbadegesin to resign over the heaps of refuse littering major roads, residential areas and drainage channels across the state.

Residents Complain Over Refuse Accumulation

An insider said Sanwo-Olu was displeased over the slow pace of waste evacuation and the agency chief's alleged failure to act promptly on directives aimed at addressing the situation. For about six months, from August 2025 into early 2026, residents across Lagos have repeatedly complained about worsening waste collection, with refuse accumulating along road medians, streets and major highways.

Lagos generates approximately 14,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, making LAWMA a critical agency in the state's environmental management and sanitation system. The reorganisation is expected to usher in a new management structure as the authority continues to oversee waste collection, transportation, disposal and other environmental sanitation activities across the state.

Background of New Acting MD

Until his appointment by Sanwo-Olu, Akinyemi, an indigene of Badagry Local Government Area and seasoned administrator, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in 2025 as the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) for the Universal Basic Education Commission. Before that, he served as Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) in the Lagos State Civil Service for UBEC.