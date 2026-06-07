Lagos Waste Crisis: Rising Costs, Illegal Dumping, and Failed Collection Systems

An investigation reveals that Lagos waste contractors are failing due to high diesel prices and operational costs, leading to illegal dumping and health hazards across the city.

Hit by soaring diesel prices and crushing operational costs, waste contractors in many parts of Lagos are struggling to sustain weekly collections, pushing frustrated residents to turn major roads into illegal dumpsites.

Flies hover around heaps of rotting waste a few metres from Christian Mbalisigwe's point-of-sale stand at the Jakande roundabout in Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area. As buses slow to pick up passengers along the busy road, commuters cover their noses while others step around food waste, black nylon bags and dirty water trickling from piles of refuse in the centre of the road. For Mr Mbalisigwe, the smell has become part of daily life.

From morning till evening, he attends to customers while facing piles of waste dumped opposite his kiosk. Sometimes, he said, the refuse remains there for days before officials clear it.

'It wasn't like this before,' the 43-year-old said, recalling when the road median was mostly clear of waste. 'Now, everywhere starts to smell when it is not cleared. We just have to manage it,' he added. Lagos, a city of over 22 million people, generates an estimated 13,000 tonnes of waste every day, but only about 54 per cent is disposed of through the city's waste disposal system.

The rest ends up in open dumps, drainage channels, roadsides and waterways, a pattern that worsens flooding risks and public health concerns during the rainy season. According to the World Health Organization, poor waste collection contributes to environmental and marine pollution and often blocks drainage channels. The resulting flooding and stagnant water create conditions that increase the risk of diseases such as cholera and vector-borne infections, including malaria and dengue.

Studies also show that illegal dumping and open burning common where formal collection fails expose residents to hazardous pollutants that can cause respiratory illnesses and other health risks. In 1997, Lagos assigned licensed operators known as Private Sector Participants (PSPs) to collect waste across the city. According to the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos currently has 454 licensed PSP operators serving the state's 376 wards, an average of one operator per ward.

Under the Lagos State Environmental Protection Law 2017, residents are required to register with the PSP operator assigned to their neighbourhood and pay a monthly fee for door-to-door waste collection. However, an investigation reveals that the system is under strain as operators face low payment compliance from residents, which weakens service delivery and leads to irregular collection schedules.

Residents and community leaders in Jakande Estate say waste collectors come only once a month, rather than weekly, causing waste to pile up in their homes. Kayode Adeshina, a former vice president of the estate association in Jakande, told PREMIUM TIMES that irregular waste collection has eroded trust in the system, forcing residents to seek alternative ways to dispose of their waste.

'They're supposed to come to the estate at least three times in a month, but they come once,' said Mr Adeshina. 'When they collect the month's money, about N1000, they will not come again and will give the excuse that the dumping site is full and that there is nowhere to dump the refuse. So you will see people dumping their refuse in every corner of the zone.

' The situation has forced many residents to either trash it on the streets or engage informal waste pickers who use wheelbarrows to go from house to house to collect refuse. In Ikeja, Mushin, Alimosho, LASU-Ojo road, Surulere, Ikorodu, Abule Ado and Tinubu Square at the Lagos Island, road medians and bus stops have become informal dumping grounds as waste piles up between collections.

Waste piles line roadsides and medians across parts of Lagos as residents grapple with irregular waste collection services. In some areas, such as the Ijegun-Ijagemo Road, a densely populated residential area in Alimosho Local Government Area, residents say waste collectors do not service the area, and cart pushers are the primary means of waste evacuation.

In 2018, the Lagos State Government banned the activities of cart pushers and wheelbarrow operators, stating they are worsening illegal dumping and environmental degradation across the state. However, the ban has been ineffective due to the failure of the PSP system, leaving residents with no choice but to resort to these informal services. The rising cost of diesel, which powers most collection trucks, has exacerbated the situation, making it unprofitable for operators to maintain regular schedules.

Many operators have reduced their fleet or suspended services altogether, further straining the system. As a result, illegal dumpsites are proliferating, blocking drainage and contributing to flooding during rains. Health experts warn that the buildup of waste could lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases. The Lagos State Government has announced plans to review the PSP system and increase subsidies, but residents remain skeptical as the crisis deepens.

Without urgent intervention, the city's waste management crisis could spiral out of control, threatening the health and environment of Africa's largest city





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