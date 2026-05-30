Lagos To Create 5,000 Jobs With New Waste Recovery Facilities

Lagos State Government's upcoming material recovery facilities will generate about 5,000 jobs and improve conditions for informal waste-pickers, says LAWMA Managing Director Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA ), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has announced that new material recovery facilities under development by the Lagos State Government are projected to generate approximately 5,000 employment opportunities.

This disclosure was made during a Saturday interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Apapa. According to Gbadegesin, the facilities will enhance working conditions for individuals currently involved in informal waste-picking, providing safer and more organized environments, while also bolstering recycling and resource recovery initiatives across the state. He emphasized that many of those presently working as scavengers will gain the chance to operate in cleaner settings and potentially increase their earnings.

These facilities represent a key component of the state's ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing waste management and diminishing dependence on conventional landfill sites. The transition involves gradually phasing out operations at the Olusosun and Solous landfill sites. Concurrently, the waste management firm Zoomlion Nigeria has started constructing transfer loading stations at these locations. Upon completion, Private Sector Participants will dispose of waste at these transfer stations rather than dumping directly at landfills.

Gbadegesin explained that the waste will be transported to material recovery facilities where recyclables and valuable materials will be sorted and processed. He also addressed challenges presented by the rainy season, noting that temporary earth roads within landfill sites often become waterlogged and slippery, causing waste collection trucks to become immobilized. To mitigate this, the state government has initiated plans to upgrade these internal road networks to rigid pavement, ensuring year-round accessibility.

This improvement is especially crucial for Olusosun and other heavily impacted landfill sites. Furthermore, Gbadegesin reported enhanced public participation in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise since its reintroduction. Observing communities where residents preemptively clean their surroundings before officials arrive, he described this as encouraging and indicative of growing compliance, though more effort is needed to sustain these gains. LAWMA continues to promote adherence through advocacy and enforcement, with environmental health officers issuing notices to property owners neglecting cleanliness standards





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