Busayo Adeyemo Wins 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Gets N10m, Car, Lagos Apartment

Lagos teacher Busayo Adeyemo has won the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, receiving N10 million, a Honda HR-V, a three-bedroom apartment from the Lagos State Government and a N30 million school project.

Busayo Adeyemo, a teacher at Lanre Awolokun High School in Gbagada, Lagos, has won the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. She was declared the overall winner at the grand finale held in Lagos, beating thousands of teachers from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The finale took place on Friday night, October 30, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. It marked the first time in the history of the competition that the overall winner received a brand-new car alongside the cash award. For emerging as the overall winner, Adeyemo received a cash prize of N10 million and a Honda HR-V vehicle. She also got an all-expenses-paid overseas capacity development training and a year's supply of Maltina.

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In addition, she secured a N30 million school infrastructure project to be built in her honour by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. Beyond the organisers' prizes, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a three-bedroom apartment gift to her. Adeyemo also won the Maltina Prize for Best Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Teacher at the same event. She went home with an additional cash prize of N1.5 million for that award.

The first runner-up was Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), Sauka, Lugbe, Abuja, who received N5 million. The second runner-up, Ephraim Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, received N3 million. A total of 2,243 valid entries were received nationwide for the 2026 edition. This represented a 30 per cent increase in entries, with an unprecedented 2,510 submissions from all 36 states and the FCT.

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National Participation in Teacher Awards

Ten state champions advanced to the final stage through rigorous online assessments and physical screenings before a panel of judges. In addition, 17 other teachers who emerged as State Champions from their respective states received N1 million each for their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence in teaching. The ceremony was organised by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund.

Speaking at the grand finale, Sanwo-Olu commended the trust fund for its commitment to honouring teachers by deploying corporate resources to elevate them. He described the trust fund's intervention as the best way to deepen the partnership between the company and the public sector while also delivering on its corporate social responsibilities. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, represented President Bola Tinubu at the event.

He noted that the trust fund, through the competition, has given teachers due recognition, visibility, dignity and reward through investment in classrooms, libraries and learning facilities, and has improved the learning environment. Tinubu expressed readiness to partner with the trust fund on its planned long-term support for out-of-school children through a new initiative billed to commence in 2027.

Government Support for Education Trust

He said the initiative will build on the fund's long-standing focus on teachers and learning environments while expanding access for more Nigerian children. Chairman of the trust fund and Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, said the competition has been dedicated to celebrating outstanding educators across Nigeria since its inception.

He noted that this year's edition is symbolic as it coincides with the company's 80th anniversary, Maltina's 50th anniversary and the trust fund's 32 years of investing in education. Boidin commended teachers for their labour and sacrifices for future generations, noting that teaching should not be seen as a profession but as an act of service to the nation. He described the competition as significant because all winners, including State Champions, carry the hopes of their schools and communities.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa applauded the trust fund for sustaining a platform that honours educators and professional excellence in teaching. He said this year's edition recorded strong participation, reflecting the depth of teaching talent across the country. Alausa stated that the recognition of outstanding teachers and support of school infrastructure by the trust fund is a clear demonstration of how corporate investment can make a meaningful contribution to the education system.

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Anniversary Milestones for Competition

He added that he was particularly pleased the trust fund is extending its intervention to address the challenges of out-of-school children, which aligns with a pressing national priority. Public Relations Officer of the trust fund and Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, said the competition has honoured 305 outstanding teachers. It has also supported schools with educational infrastructure and delivered 11 school infrastructure projects.

One of the Slum2School Africa scholars, Mariam Alade, delivered the keynote address at the grand finale. She spoke on the need to support and empower teachers, given their role in moulding the lives of children who hold Nigeria's future. Adeyemo expressed deep appreciation to the trust fund, the Lagos State government and the partners for the reward. She said it is a big motivation to do more.

"I am excited, thankful and grateful about this competition and the rewards that have followed. This award simply means that I should keep giving my best," she said.

"It's a reminder that I have a responsibility not to relent but to keep giving my best, committing myself to teachers' development, keeping advancing STEM education and believing in the Nigerian children that tomorrow shall be great. " Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition has produced 11 winners.

They include Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015), Imoh Essien (2016), Felix Ariguzo (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye (2021), Alaku Ayiwulu (2022) and Adeola Adefe.