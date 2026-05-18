Lagos State under Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration Prioritizes Emergency Management, Saves ₦118.32 billion in Properties

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, has disclosed that Lagos State, under the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stepped up emergency management in the state to improve the risks to the lives of citizens. The emergency management initiatives of the state, including significant investments in the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, have led to the saving of over ₦118.32 billion in properties in the last year. Additionally, the state has incurred a property loss valued at ₦19.72 billion during the same period and maintained a net asset protection value of ₦ 98.60 billion. The Commissioner also made mention of the revenue generated from the issuance of Indigeneship Certificates.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, has disclosed that Lagos State , under the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stepped up emergency management in the state to improve the risks to the lives of citizens, saving over ₦118.32 billion in properties in the last year.

Oyerinde also estimated property loss valued at ₦19.72 billion within the same period, noting that net asset protection value during this period stands at ₦ 98.60 billion. He made this known on Monday, during the Year 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing, to reflect on the remarkable milestones recorded in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office in the last 365 days.

In the last one year, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LASERS) successfully saved assets with an estimated gross value of 98.60 billion through timely interventions and coordinated emergency response efforts across Lagos. The ministry, within the same period, generated the total sum of ₦11,104,000 in revenue for Lagos State through the issuance of Indigeneship Certificates





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Emergency Management Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration Lagos State Fire And Rescue Service Safety Measures Emergency Response Indigeneship Certificates Emergency Management Agencies

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