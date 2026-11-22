Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat announces Lagos State's plan to expand fiber optics to 6,000 kilometers and reserve 10 percent of procurement for startups to boost the digital economy.

Lagos State is launching a major infrastructure expansion aimed at growing its fiber-optic network from the current 2,400 kilometers to 6,000 kilometers. Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat disclosed this ambitious target alongside a new policy to reserve 10 percent of public procurement for startups during a fintech town hall event in Lagos on Friday. The initiative is designed to attract investment and accelerate the development of the state's digital economy by improving connectivity and providing financial support to emerging technology businesses.

Fiber Expansion and Startup Procurement Goals

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat outlined that the government will pursue the fiber-optic expansion through strategic partnerships with telecommunications companies and other private-sector stakeholders. This approach leverages private capital and expertise to deliver the necessary infrastructure at scale. Additionally, the 10 percent reservation policy for startups aims to give smaller technology businesses direct access to government contracts, thereby improving their ability to grow and sustain operations.

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To address the cash-flow difficulties that often constrain small businesses, the Lagos State Government is implementing a strict payment timeline. The deputy governor stated that startups engaged through this procurement programme will receive payment within 15 days. This rapid payment cycle is intended to stabilize the financial health of young companies and allow them to reinvest quickly into their development and service delivery.

Gender Inclusion and Digital Infrastructure Progress

The government highlighted the significant role of women in the local startup ecosystem, noting that women accounted for about 54 percent of startups that had undertaken work under the initiative. This statistic underscores the state's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where female entrepreneurs can access government resources and contribute to the digital sector. The data was shared during the town hall, which was themed "The Lagos Digital Economy Blueprint: Co-Authoring the Lagos Digital Economy Agenda".

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On the front of educational connectivity, Hamzat reported that 680 of Lagos's 1,028 public schools were already connected to the internet. The government is actively working to extend connectivity to the remaining 348 schools. This effort is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the state's future workforce is digitally literate and capable of participating in the global economy, bridging the gap between current infrastructure and universal access.

Bridging Research and Commercial Investment

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat challenged businesses to help bridge the gap between academic research and commercial investment. He argued that many innovations developed by young Nigerians fail to reach the market due to inadequate funding and weak connections with industry leaders. Hamzat urged companies to identify challenges within their own operations that could be addressed through academic research, and to fund universities and researchers to develop practical solutions.

To illustrate the benefits of industry-backed research, Hamzat cited his own doctoral research, which was funded by an oil company in the United Kingdom. This collaboration resulted in a reported 33 percent reduction in energy consumption in oil production. He used this example to demonstrate how targeted funding from the private sector can lead to tangible efficiency gains and technological advancements that benefit both the industry and the wider economy.

Policy Stability and Regulatory Harmonization

Gbenga Agboola, co-founder of Flutterwave, emphasized that predictable policies and regulatory stability are essential to attracting investment and enabling fintech companies to expand. He called for better coordination among regulatory agencies, particularly in licensing and approval processes. Agboola argued that businesses should not have to navigate duplicative procedures to secure authorization from different regulators, which currently slows down growth and increases compliance costs.

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Agboola proposed that approvals granted by one relevant agency should facilitate requirements from other regulators where applicable. This harmonization would reduce the time and cost of compliance for businesses operating in Lagos. Aderemi Fagbemi, Executive Director of MyCard Global and convener of the town hall, supported these views by stating that sustainable innovation requires cooperation between public institutions and private businesses to move beyond individual corporate interests.

Integrated Data Systems and Future Cooperation

The Lagos State Government plans to integrate government databases through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to allow agencies to share information. This technical integration aims to reduce duplication of efforts and improve public service delivery. By sharing data, agencies can eliminate repeated requests for documents already held by the government, making interactions easier for residents and businesses.

Hamzat urged fintech operators and technology companies to identify areas where their expertise could support the digital agenda rather than waiting for the government to develop solutions independently. Fagbemi identified tax harmonization and the integration of digital payment infrastructure into municipal systems as critical issues requiring attention. These steps are vital if Lagos is to compete effectively as a global technology hub and maintain its position as a leading financial services center in Africa.