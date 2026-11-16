Lagos State Government records N120.8bn in professional fees in Q3 2026, raising questions over transparency as primary healthcare spending drops to N7.8bn.

Lagos State Government spent N120.8bn on a single budget line labeled Professional Fees Expenses between January and September 2026. The Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget released data showing that N56.5bn of this total was incurred in the third quarter alone. This figure represents over half of the nine-month total and signals a significant shift in state procurement patterns.

Core Budget Allocation Details and Proportions

The Lagos State Government allocated N227.3bn annually for Professional Fees Expenses. The N120.8bn spent by September 2026 accounts for 53.1 per cent of that specific allocation. This single item consumed nearly a quarter of the state's total overhead spending, which stood at N498.9bn during the same period. The Ministry's third-quarter budget performance report confirms these cumulative totals without providing itemized breakdowns.

Also read Senate Leader Assures State Police Bill Progress Despite Missing State Resolutions

The scale of spending on professional fees exceeds other critical social sectors significantly. The amount is more than 15 times the reported primary healthcare expenditure and over 11 times the basic education figure. Primary healthcare expenditure stood at approximately N7.8bn against an annual allocation of N19.2bn. Basic education recorded an expenditure of about N10.5bn against a budget of N14.1bn. This disparity highlights the prioritization of overhead costs over direct service delivery in the first three quarters of 2026.

Third Quarter Acceleration and Spending Trends

The N56.5bn incurred in the third quarter marks a sharp acceleration in spending. This figure rose from N32.2bn in the second quarter, an increase of approximately 75.5 per cent. The third-quarter expenditure alone represents nearly half of the total professional fees spent in the first nine months of 2026. This surge occurred while overall overhead spending declined during the same period.

Advertisement

Lagos recorded overhead expenditure of approximately N191bn in the second quarter, compared with N173.4bn in the third quarter. This represents a decline of about 9.2 per cent in total overheads. The disparity becomes more pronounced when Professional Fees Expenses are excluded. Overhead expenditure on all other items fell from approximately N158.8bn in the second quarter to N116.9bn in the third quarter. This shows a decline of about 26.4 per cent in non-professional fee overheads.

Lack of Breakdown and Transparency Concerns

The report provides no breakdown of the N120.8bn by recipient, assignment, contract, procurement process, or approving authority. This absence of detail leaves the specific services covered by the expenditure unclear. The lack of transparency raises significant concerns regarding accountability for public funds. The figures reveal that Professional Fees Expenses moved sharply against the broader spending trend.

This item accounted for a substantially larger proportion of the state's recurrent expenditure in the third quarter. The scale of the expenditure, combined with the sharp quarterly increase and absence of breakdown, raises questions about the nature of the services procured. It also invites scrutiny regarding the agencies responsible for the commitments and the approval mechanisms governing the spending. The next largest overhead item was Welfare Package and Special Services to the Public, which recorded expenditure of approximately N44.1bn.

Government Response and Communication Gaps

The PUNCH made repeated attempts to obtain clarification from relevant government offices regarding the expenditure. These efforts covered the beneficiaries and the circumstances surrounding the sharp increase in the third quarter. Busola Fatinukun-Aroloye, Public Affairs Officer at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, directed inquiries to the Office of the Accountant-General at the State Treasury Office. She suggested that office was better placed to provide the requested information.

Advertisement

Olawunmi Ajala, Public Affairs Officer at the Office of the Accountant-General, redirected the newspaper back to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget. She stated the office was not in a position to respond to questions about the N120.8bn expenditure. This exchange left the newspaper without substantive response from either office. Additional requests for comments sent to Gboyega Akosile, Governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, remained unanswered as of the report filing. The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has not clarified the specific engagements covered by these funds.