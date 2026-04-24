Lagos State Reaffirms Legality of Monthly Sanitation Exercise After Court of Appeal Ruling

The Lagos State government has confirmed the legality of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise following a favorable ruling at the Court of Appeal, dismissing previous legal challenges. The exercise will resume with controlled movement on the last Saturday of each month, with exemptions for emergencies, flights, and JAMB candidates. The government will also introduce incentives for the cleanest areas.

The Lagos State government has reaffirmed the legality of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, following a favorable ruling at the Court of Appeal. This decision marks a significant turning point in the ongoing debate surrounding the exercise, which has faced legal challenges in the past.

Initially suspended in November 2016 due to a court ruling that deemed restrictions on residents’ movement during sanitation hours a violation of their fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement, the exercise was later reintroduced with a revised format – a two-hour window on the last Saturday of each month – after extensive consultations and policy reviews. Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, clarified on Friday that the state successfully appealed the initial ruling, securing a judgement that validates the laws underpinning the environmental sanitation program.

He directly addressed attempts to create public confusion, stating unequivocally that no court has invalidated the exercise and that the Court of Appeal specifically affirmed the legitimacy and constitutionality of the laws used for its implementation and enforcement. This affirmation provides a strong legal basis for the continuation of the program, intended to maintain cleanliness and public health across the state.

The government’s commitment to environmental sanitation is evident in its proactive legal defense and its willingness to adapt the program to address previous concerns regarding citizens’ rights. The renewed confidence stemming from the Court of Appeal’s decision allows the state to proceed with the exercise with greater certainty and authority. The upcoming sanitation exercise is scheduled for Saturday, taking place between 6:30 am and 8:30 am, and will involve controlled movement across Lagos State.

Recognizing the need for a balanced approach, the government has outlined specific exemptions to ensure minimal disruption to essential services and individual needs. These exemptions include allowances for emergencies, scheduled flights, and candidates actively participating in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. To ensure effective implementation and compliance, a dedicated team of enforcement officers from various agencies will be deployed throughout the state.

This team will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Environment, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and local government sanitation inspectors. Their role will be to monitor adherence to the sanitation guidelines and address any violations.

Furthermore, LAWMA will strategically deploy trucks to efficiently evacuate waste generated during the exercise, ensuring a swift and thorough cleanup process. The government has also emphasized that individuals found in violation of the sanitation regulations, as outlined in the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, will face appropriate sanctions. This demonstrates a firm commitment to enforcing the regulations and maintaining the effectiveness of the program.

The combination of enforcement and exemptions aims to strike a balance between public health and individual liberties. Beyond enforcement, the Lagos State government is also introducing a proactive incentive program designed to encourage greater public participation and foster a sense of community ownership in maintaining a clean environment. This initiative will include rewards for the cleanest local government areas and streets, creating a competitive spirit among residents and incentivizing collective efforts towards improved sanitation.

The commissioner highlighted this aspect as a key component of the program’s long-term success, emphasizing the importance of engaging residents and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This approach moves beyond simply imposing regulations and instead seeks to motivate citizens to actively contribute to the cleanliness of their surroundings. The incentive program is expected to generate positive ripple effects, leading to sustained improvements in environmental hygiene across the state.

In a separate development, the government also issued a court order for the arrest of a lawyer and a police officer due to their failure to appear for arraignment in a N300 million ‘property damage’ suit. This unrelated incident underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability across all sectors.

The successful appeal regarding the environmental sanitation exercise, coupled with the introduction of incentives and the pursuit of legal action in other matters, demonstrates a comprehensive approach to governance and a dedication to maintaining order and promoting public welfare within Lagos State





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Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Court Of Appeal Legal Ruling Public Health

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