Lagos State Police Rescue 4 Kidnapped Children

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued four kidnapped children at Alafia Bus Terminal in the Coker-Orile area of the state and safely reunited them with their parents, thanks to the swift intervention of police officers. The incident occurred on May 8, 2026, and the suspected woman fled after noticing the presence of police officers.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued four kidnapped children at Alafia Bus Terminal in the Coker-Orile area of the state and safely reunited them with their parents.

SP Abimbola Adebisi issued a statement on Sunday, revealing that an unidentified woman abandoned the children with police officers on patrol. The incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on May 8, 2026, as police authorities worked to trace the families of the children and apprehend a fleeing suspect. The police boss urged parents and guardians to remain watchful over their children and report suspicious activities involving children to security agencies





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LAW ENFORCEMENT HUMAN RIGHTS LAGOS STATE POLICE ALAFIA BUS TERMINAL ALAFIA-COCKER-ORILE AREA COMMISSIONER OF POLICE (CP) TILANI FATAI PROSECUTORATE OFFICE CLOTHES WOMEN SUSPECTED MISSING PERSON RESCUED CHILDREN REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CHILDRE

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