Lagos State Police Command Arrests Six Suspected Members of a 'One Chance' Robbery Syndicate

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspected members of a 'one chance' robbery syndicate accused of targeting commuters along Ago Palace Way in the Okota area of Lagos State. The suspects were apprehended during a stop-and-search operation carried out by police officers along the busy corridor.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspected members of a 'one chance' robbery syndicate accused of targeting commuters along Ago Palace Way in the Okota area of Lagos State.

The suspects were apprehended during a stop-and-search operation carried out by police officers along the busy corridor. According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, officers intercepted a tricycle bearing registration number AAA 720 QL with six occupants allegedly attempting to rob unsuspecting commuters. The police said the suspects abandoned the tricycle and fled immediately after noticing the presence of security operatives at the scene.

During the operation, officers recovered a cutlass allegedly used by the gang during robberies, as well as a mobile phone suspected to belong to one of their victims. Further investigations later led to the arrest of the six suspects identified as Basiru Rilwan, 23; Afeez Akeem, 25; Ademola Yekeen, 20; Sodipo Oyeyemi, 27; Ayomide Gafar; and Fabayo Michael, 28. Police also disclosed that the suspects were found with a dummy pistol allegedly used to threaten and intimidate victims during operations.

The command stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the completion of investigations. The statement added that the Lagos State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai, remains committed to strengthening proactive policing strategies to combat crime and ensure the protection of residents across the state.

The command further appealed to members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information capable of aiding efforts to curb criminal activities in Lagos





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Lagos State Police Command One Chance Robbery Syndicate Ago Palace Way Okota Area Commuters Stop-And-Search Operation Tricycle Suspects Cutlass Dummy Pistol Crime Anti-Crime Measures Public Support Information Sharing

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