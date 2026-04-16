Lagos State Moves Towards Unified Academic Calendar for 2026/2027 Session

The Lagos State Government is initiating a stakeholder-driven process to establish a unified academic calendar for all public and private schools for the 2026/2027 academic year. The move aims to promote uniformity, enhance learning outcomes, and ensure efficient planning and operations within the state's education sector.

The Lagos State Government is embarking on a significant initiative to standardize academic scheduling by introducing a unified academic calendar for the 2026/2027 academic session. This forward-thinking policy will encompass all public and private schools within the state, aiming to create a more cohesive and efficient educational landscape.

The process was formally inaugurated during a pivotal stakeholders’ meeting orchestrated by the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) at the NUT Pavilion in Alausa, Ikeja. During the assembly, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, articulated the government's vision, emphasizing the critical need for enhanced collaboration among all educational stakeholders. He underscored the importance of fostering a culture of accountability, promoting effective teamwork, and ensuring unwavering adherence to established educational standards across all institutions. The proposed academic calendar, once finalized, will be a mandatory framework for every school, dictating essential elements such as teaching periods, designated holidays, and examination timelines. The Commissioner further elaborated that this initiative is fundamentally designed to instill uniformity throughout the entire education system, with the ultimate goal of elevating learning outcomes. He stressed that achieving lasting progress hinges on the inclusive participation of all parties involved. Echoing the Commissioner's sentiments, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, highlighted the indispensable role of a harmonized academic calendar in ensuring continuity, maximizing efficiency, and facilitating robust long-term planning within the education sector. Speaking through the Director of Basic Education, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oyedele, she earnestly encouraged stakeholders to contribute practical and implementable ideas that would serve to strengthen the development process. The Director-General of OEQA, Dr. Sulaimon Olagoke Ogunmuyiwa, took the opportunity to stress the paramount importance of complete compliance with the forthcoming calendar. He issued a stern warning that any inconsistencies could potentially undermine the rigorous quality assurance efforts currently in place, emphasizing that monitoring mechanisms would be significantly intensified to guarantee adherence across all schools. Dr. Ogunmuyiwa also reiterated the agency’s steadfast commitment to enhancing service delivery through its S.C.R.I.P.T.S framework. This comprehensive framework is strategically designed to bolster staff capacity, foster collaboration, optimize revenue generation, strengthen governance, promote professionalism, and leverage technology for improved educational outcomes. He passionately shared the agency's ambitious vision: to ascend as the preeminent educational quality assurance agency not only within Africa but on a global scale, noting that their current practices are already subjects of study for those seeking to emulate their success within Nigeria. He further elaborated on the objective to become the world's leading quality assurance agency. Earlier in the proceedings, Mrs. Evelyn Pelemo, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at OEQA, characterized the meeting as the foundational step in the calendar development process. The primary aim, she explained, was to meticulously gather diverse inputs, proactively address any emerging challenges, and formulate initial strategic options for the 2026/2027 academic session. She assured attendees that this deliberative approach would guarantee that the final academic calendar is both practical, executable, and widely embraced by the educational community. Mr. David Ojelade, Head of the Policy, Planning and Training unit, presented key guidelines for the development process. He elucidated the crucial role of the academic calendar in maintaining order, fostering coordination, and driving efficiency within the school system. His presentation detailed essential considerations such as minimum instructional days, structured term periods, provisions for public holidays and breaks, and the final validation stages. The initiative was met with widespread commendation from the assembled stakeholders. They unanimously agreed that a unified academic calendar would usher in a significantly smoother and more predictable academic experience for students, educators, and parents alike. The diverse group of participants represented a broad spectrum of the educational ecosystem, including key organizations such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Association of Providers of Education in Nigeria (APEN), All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON). Additionally, representatives from the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), League of Muslim Proprietors (LEAMPS), Catholic Mission Schools, West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), the Ministry of Health, and Government Model College, Ikorodu, were present, underscoring the comprehensive and collaborative nature of this important educational reform





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