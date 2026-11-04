Lagos State Launches Legal Study Centre to Strengthen Justice System

The Lagos State Government inaugurates a new Centre for Legal Study, Research and Training in Ikeja to boost judicial capacity and legal expertise.

The Lagos State Government has officially opened the Centre for Legal Study, Research and Training, marking a significant strategic investment aimed at strengthening the state's justice system. Located in Alausa, Ikeja, this new facility is designed to serve as a central hub for legal research, professional training, policy development, and capacity building for practitioners and public officials within the justice sector.

Strategic Investment in Judicial Excellence

Speaking at the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, Lawal Pedro, SAN, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, described the facility as more than just another government building. He emphasized that it represents a deliberate investment in knowledge, institutional excellence, and the future of justice administration in Lagos State. Pedro stated that while some openings merely provide office space, this initiative opens a door to the future by prioritizing intellectual capital.

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Pedro highlighted that the Centre is the first of its kind within a Ministry of Justice in Nigeria. He argued that for a justice system to remain relevant and effective, it must continually educate, examine, and reform itself. This perspective underscores the necessity of adapting to emerging challenges through structured learning and rigorous academic inquiry rather than relying solely on traditional administrative methods.

Alignment with THEMES Plus Agenda

The establishment of the Centre aligns closely with the broader development agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. The Attorney-General noted that the development of Lagos cannot be separated from strong institutions and an efficient administration of justice. He identified the rule of law, access to justice, and capable institutions as essential foundations for economic development, good governance, and social inclusion across the state.

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Pedro linked the Centre directly to the administration's THEMES Plus Agenda. He stressed that building a secure, economically vibrant, and inclusive society requires sustained investment in the people and institutions responsible for interpreting, administering, and developing the state's laws. The initiative aims to address the growing demands of a modern justice system, including the need for continuous professional development, evidence-based policy formulation, and institutional reform.

Public-Private Partnership Model

To ensure operational sustainability and efficiency, the Ministry intends to incorporate the Centre as a not-for-profit entity under a public-private partnership arrangement. Under this proposed structure, the Ministry of Justice and private-sector partners will jointly manage the day-to-day operations of the facility. This model leverages the strengths of both sectors to create a robust framework for legal education and research.

While the government will provide policy direction, legitimacy, and strategic oversight, the private sector is expected to contribute funding, technical expertise, innovation, and operational efficiency. This collaborative approach is designed to enhance the Centre's ability to deliver high-quality services and maintain relevance in a rapidly evolving legal landscape. It reflects a pragmatic shift towards leveraging external resources for public good without compromising state control over policy outcomes.

Honoring Past Contributions and Future Goals

The opening ceremony also served as an opportunity to recognize former Attorneys-General and Commissioners for Justice, as well as past Solicitors-General and Permanent Secretaries. Their contributions helped shape the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, and their names have been inscribed on a Roll of Honour at the entrance to the Centre. This gesture reflects the importance of honoring the past while strengthening the present and investing in the future.

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Pedro formally welcomed guests to the Centre, describing it as a legacy investment whose significance would become increasingly evident with time. He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing the leadership under which the initiative was realized, noting that the project was initially conceived as part of a broader commitment to institutional development. The Governor was represented at the ceremony by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government.

Distinguished guests included Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association; former Lagos State Attorneys-General Mrs Eniola Fadayomi, Wonuola Folami, and Adeniji Kazeem, SAN; and Senior Advocates Femi Falana, Bimbo Akeredolu, and Jelili Owonikoko. Judges of the Lagos State Judiciary, chairmen of NBA branches in Lagos, and representatives of the state executive and legislature were also in attendance. Pedro expressed appreciation to the judiciary, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, development partners, and the Ministry's workforce for their contributions to the justice sector.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana urged the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to make the Centre a repository of Nigeria's legal history and a platform for promoting compliance with court judgments. Citing the landmark Privy Council decision in Amodu Tijani v, Falana emphasized the need for the institution to uphold historical precedents while fostering a culture of respect for judicial outcomes. He called on stakeholders to view the facility not as an isolated government project but as part of a wider vision of a Greater Lagos, where strong institutions, developed human capital, and respect for the rule of law underpin sustainable progress.