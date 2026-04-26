Lagos State Investigation Finds No Vaccine Link to Twin Infants’ Deaths

An investigation into the deaths of twin infants following vaccination in Lagos State has found no evidence linking the vaccines administered to the fatalities. The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board assures the public of the safety and efficacy of vaccines used in Nigeria.

The recent deaths of twin infants in Lagos State following routine vaccinations have sparked public concern and prompted a thorough investigation by the state government.

Initial findings, however, indicate no direct link between the administered vaccines and the tragic fatalities. The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) released a statement on Sunday, detailing the results of toxicology and post-mortem analyses conducted in the wake of the incident. Ibrahim Mustafa, the Permanent Secretary of the LSPHCB, confirmed that the investigations have not revealed any evidence suggesting the vaccines were responsible for the deaths of the nine-month-old twins.

The case gained widespread attention after the infants’ father, Samuel Alozie, shared distressing videos on social media depicting his children in body bags, alleging that their deaths occurred shortly after receiving vaccinations at a primary healthcare centre. Mr. Alozie recounted taking his twins for routine immunisation on December 24th, 2025, and observing a rapid decline in their health following the injections.

He described following the advice of a nurse at the facility, administering paracetamol and attempting to cool the children with cold water, but their condition continued to deteriorate. Tragically, both twins passed away on December 25th, having been reportedly healthy prior to the immunisation. This heartbreaking event immediately ignited a public debate regarding vaccine safety and the potential for adverse reactions.

The Lagos State Government responded swiftly by ordering a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and address public anxieties. The LSPHCB emphasized that while adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) can occur, these are typically mild and temporary, such as fever, irritability, or mild discomfort, and are easily managed with basic care. Mr. Mustafa underscored the importance of transparency in maintaining public trust in immunisation programs, particularly in an environment susceptible to misinformation.

He further highlighted the rigorous regulatory processes governing vaccines used in Nigeria, assuring the public that all vaccines undergo stringent testing and approval procedures. He stated unequivocally that no vaccine administered in the country has been certified unsafe or ineffective. The government also reiterated its commitment to providing free routine immunisation services to ensure equitable access and protect children from preventable diseases.

This clarification comes as part of ongoing efforts to bolster vaccine confidence and address immunisation gaps, especially within underserved communities. The government’s response aims to reassure parents and caregivers, urging them not to be discouraged by isolated incidents and to recognize vaccines as a vital public health intervention. The investigation continues, but the preliminary findings offer a degree of reassurance regarding the safety of the vaccination program in Lagos State.

The focus now shifts to understanding the underlying cause of the twins’ deaths and reinforcing public health messaging to promote vaccine acceptance and protect vulnerable populations





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vaccines Infant Deaths Lagos State Immunisation Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lagos State Denies Protecting Suspects in Trader KillingsThe Lagos State Government has refuted claims of shielding suspects connected to the deaths of six traders at Owode Onirin, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute. The Attorney-General explained that investigations did not establish a direct link between the police officers and the deaths, and evidence suggests traders initiated an attack on the police.

Read more »

Lagos State Intensifies E-waste Management EffortsThe Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) is increasing its focus on managing electronic waste, especially from renewable energy systems and air conditioners, through data collection, enforcement, and training initiatives in collaboration with E-waste Producers Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (EPRON).

Read more »

Lagos State Reaffirms Legality of Monthly Sanitation Exercise After Court of Appeal RulingThe Lagos State government has confirmed the legality of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise following a favorable ruling at the Court of Appeal, dismissing previous legal challenges. The exercise will resume with controlled movement on the last Saturday of each month, with exemptions for emergencies, flights, and JAMB candidates. The government will also introduce incentives for the cleanest areas.

Read more »

No Court Pronouncement Has Invalidated Lagos Monthly Sanitation — Environment CommissionerThe Lagos State Government has said that the monthly environmental sanitation will resume on Saturday, April 25, 2026, across the state.

Read more »

LASG Mandates Approval For Building Alterations, Solar Panel Installations In EstatesThe Lagos State Ministry of Housing says allottees must get approval before nstalling solar panels in state housing estates.

Read more »

AGN threatens to delist members who skip revalidation exerciseThe Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, has threatened to delist any member who fails to participate in its membership verification and revalidation exercise, which concluded last Friday in Lagos.

Read more »