Lagos State Intensifies Traffic Enforcement with ANPR Cameras and Smart Traffic Management Systems

The Lagos State Government has enhanced its traffic enforcement efforts by deploying Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and implementing intelligent traffic management systems. This has resulted in the successful enforcement of traffic rules and improved operational efficiency on Lagos roads.

The Lagos State Government has intensified its technology-driven traffic enforcement system with the capture of 737,340 traffic violations through Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The deployment of intelligent traffic systems and digital surveillance infrastructure has significantly strengthened traffic monitoring, compliance enforcement, and operational efficiency on Lagos roads. The state has also issued 1,114,080 roadworthiness certificates to eliminate unsafe vehicles and enforce safety regulations





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ANPR Cameras Automated Number Plate Recognition Intelligent Traffic Systems Lagos State Government Traffic Monitoring Traffic Enforcement Transportation Transparency

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