Lagos State Intensifies Routine Immunization to Close Vaccine Gaps with Federal Support and UNICEF Partnership

The Federal Government, Lagos State Government, and UNICEF have launched a renewed routine immunization program aimed at reaching underserved communities and closing vaccine gaps in Lagos. The initiative, building on prior success, focuses on ensuring children in remote and riverine areas receive vital vaccinations, bolstering health systems, and training frontline workers. This collaboration with the Republic of Korea also seeks to improve equity in healthcare access and boost child survival rates.

A comprehensive, revitalized routine immunization initiative has been launched by the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and UNICEF . This program aims to significantly reduce existing vaccine gaps and ensure access to essential immunizations for previously underserved populations across Lagos.

Building upon the success of previous efforts, such as the Measles-Rubella campaign, this new initiative was officially inaugurated on April 15, 2026, at the Badagry City Hall. The launch event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders including government officials, international development partners, respected traditional rulers, dedicated healthcare professionals, and community members.

The primary objective of this expanded program is to solidify the progress already achieved in child health and to broaden the reach of life-saving vaccines. Special attention is being placed on ensuring access for children residing in remote and challenging-to-reach areas, including those in riverine communities.

During the launch, Dr. Temitope Balogun, Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, highlighted the critical importance of this partnership. She emphasized that it represents a significant stride forward in safeguarding the health of children within the state. Dr. Balogun acknowledged the unique context of Lagos as Nigeria's economic powerhouse and a major African economic center, which experiences continuous and rapid population growth. This growth, while presenting opportunities, also poses significant challenges for the effective delivery of healthcare services.

Dr. Balogun specifically addressed the persistent concern of zero-dose and under-immunized children, particularly those in geographically isolated communities. She underscored that this issue demands persistent, focused, and sustained interventions.

The collaboration with the Republic of Korea and UNICEF is expected to provide the necessary support to identify children who have been missed by routine vaccination schedules, to enhance the accessibility of vaccines, to fortify the existing routine immunization systems, and to build the capacities of frontline healthcare workers. She also expressed gratitude for the Republic of Korea's substantial support, characterizing it as a strong testament to their commitment to improving child survival rates and overall community health. Dr. Balogun stated that the partnership with UNICEF and the Republic of Korea is a strategic advancement aimed at closing immunization gaps, promoting greater equity in healthcare access, and guaranteeing that no child is overlooked in the vaccination process.

Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, Chairman of the Badagry Local Government, delivered remarks emphasizing the profound impact and cost-effectiveness of immunization as a public health intervention. He explained that beyond individual protection, vaccination plays a crucial role in building community immunity, thereby preventing outbreaks of diseases like measles, polio, diphtheria, and meningitis. Hunpe reiterated that these serious illnesses remain preventable through timely vaccination, underscoring the indispensable need for ongoing community engagement and participation. He also drew attention to the specific obstacles faced within the Badagry region, such as its riverine terrain and proximity to border communities, which often limit access to essential healthcare services. He posited that this new partnership is a vital step towards overcoming these disparities and ensuring that every child receives the necessary vaccinations. He urged parents, caregivers, and community leaders to actively support the program by ensuring that all eligible children receive their scheduled immunizations.

Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi, Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District V, shared insights into the district’s exemplary performance during the Measles-Rubella campaign, attributing it to meticulous planning, strong leadership, and effective community engagement. He clarified that the campaign specifically targeted children between the ages of nine months and 14 years. Vaccinations were administered free of charge through extensive outreach efforts conducted in markets, schools, religious centers, and various health facilities. Asiyanbi noted that the campaign's success was driven by intensified community mobilization, strategic outreach, and the unwavering dedication of healthcare workers. He reported that the district achieved the highest vaccination coverage rates within the state, significantly contributing to the overall 95 percent coverage target. This achievement, he added, represents a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases and safeguard the health of future generations. The Permanent Secretary also extended his appreciation to development partners, including UNICEF, the Republic of Korea, and the World Health Organization, for their consistent support. He also acknowledged the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board and other key stakeholders. Furthermore, he recognized the valuable contributions of the Consular General of the Republic of Korea and the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in fostering inter-state collaboration. Dr. Asiyanbi concluded by commending key local figures such as Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Yemarin, Hon. Samson Folorunso, traditional rulers, community groups, and healthcare workers for their instrumental roles in the program’s success





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