Lagos State Commends TEHC Louisville Project in Eko Atlantic, Urges Financial Discipline

Lagos State cooperative officials inspected the TEHC Louisville mixed-use development in Eko Atlantic City, praising its vision while urging careful financing to avoid construction delays.

Lagos State Government has commended the ambition and investment strategy behind Louisville, a mixed-use real estate development by the TotalEnergies Staff Housing Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd (TEHC) in Eko Atlantic City.

The commendation came during a site inspection on Monday, November 2, 2026. Dr Adeyemi Adeyinka, the state Director of Cooperatives, led a delegation of cooperative officials on the inspection tour. TEHC officials received the delegation and presented an overview covering construction progress, financing structure, safety standards and proposed facilities. Adeyinka described Louisville as a laudable initiative that could improve members welfare while generating sustainable income for the cooperative.

Also read Nigerian State Police Bill Secures 28 State Approvals for Presidential Assent

Urging Sound Financial Planning

He said large-scale cooperative investments could stimulate economic activity beyond the immediate membership of societies and demonstrate the potential of collective investment to address Nigeria development challenges. He however urged the project promoters to anticipate possible financing challenges and put adequate measures in place to ensure that construction was not disrupted by funding constraints. He stressed that sound financial planning is essential for sustaining long-term value and meeting the development intended commercial and residential objectives.

The Deputy Director of Cooperative Services, Mr Omotayo Kazeem, also praised the scale and vision of the development, particularly its location in Eko Atlantic City, which is associated with major corporate and institutional investments. He said the project demonstrated that cooperatives could venture into ambitious real estate investments rather than restrict their activities to conventional thrift and credit operations. Kazeem encouraged other cooperative societies to explore properly structured investments that can deliver sustainable returns and improve members economic fortunes.

Advertisement

He suggested cooperative investment could play a wider role in addressing housing shortages and supporting economic development when backed by effective leadership and prudent governance. Other members of the delegation included Mrs Hunpe Esther, Area Officer; Mr Abimbola Kolawole, Assistant Area Officer; and Mr Arisu Olumide and Mr Olatunji Tawak, Registrars of Cooperatives. Their presence underscored the importance the state places on monitoring large-scale cooperative projects.

Louisville Development Strategy and Phases

During a roundtable session, TEHC officials outlined the development strategy for Louisville, emphasising its focus on creating long-term value through collective investment. The project occupies approximately 22,000 square metres in Eko Atlantic City and is being developed in phases. Its first residential phase comprises 157 apartments, ranging from two to five bedrooms, currently under construction. Beyond residential accommodation, the master plan includes hospitality facilities, retail and commercial spaces, sports and wellness amenities, and supporting infrastructure.

The development is designed to integrate residential living with recreation, commerce and essential services, making it a mixed-use community rather than a conventional apartment complex. The project team also briefed the delegation on construction challenges, safety measures and the anticipated commercial contributions from the non-residential components. The President of TEHC, represented at the visit by the Chief Operating Officer, Ehima Uwumarogie, said that Louisville reflected the potential of collective investment to create lasting economic value.

She emphasised that the project aims to create lasting economic value through collective resources and a shared vision for community development. The cooperative said in a statement, Louisville represents what is possible when people come together with a shared vision, a clear purpose and the commitment to turn collective resources into lasting value. TEHC described the visit as an opportunity to showcase progress on the project and deepen the state government understanding of its investment and development model.

Advertisement

Financing Model and Risk Mitigation

It added, With the right leadership, governance and institutional support, cooperatives can play an even greater role in Nigeria economic development. The financing approach combines members contributions and property subscriptions with institutional financing arrangements, a model designed to mitigate individual risk while ensuring capital adequacy. The visiting officials also emphasised the importance of effective leadership, responsible governance and prudent financial management in sustaining large-scale cooperative investments.

They encouraged greater knowledge-sharing among cooperative societies, including through engagement with the Lagos State Cooperative Federation, so other societies can learn from TEHC experience. The visit also provided an opportunity to explore areas of collaboration between TEHC and the state cooperative authorities, although no formal partnership was announced. TEHC said it would sustain engagement with relevant regulatory and professional stakeholders as it works towards delivering the Louisville project while ensuring compliance and success.

About TEHC: Established in 2020 by serving and former employees of TotalEnergies in Nigeria, the TotalEnergies Staff Housing Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd is a member-owned organisation focused on collective investment and the development of residential and mixed-use communities.