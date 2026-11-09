Lagos State Government Launches ₦2m Prize Gele Festival to Boost Tourism

Lagos State Government organizes the maiden Lagos Gele Festival with a ₦2m prize to promote Yoruba culture, create jobs for women, and boost the local creative economy.

Members of the Chinese community joined thousands of Nigerians at the maiden Lagos Gele Festival held on Sunday, donning traditional Yoruba headties to celebrate a key element of indigenous fashion. The event, hosted by the Lagos State Government at Eko Amore Garden in Lekki, featured a significant ₦2m prize awarded for the best gele design. This inaugural gathering brought together fashion practitioners, entertainers, cultural enthusiasts, and international guests to showcase the intricate artistry involved in gele styling.

Government Initiative for Cultural Preservation

Idris Aregbe, the Lagos State Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, confirmed that the festival was established following a letter from a Lagos resident urging the state to officially recognize and preserve the traditional headtie. Aregbe stated that the initiative aims to honor gele stylists, fabric makers, headtie artists, photographers, and women who have sustained this cultural tradition over many years. The government views the inclusion of gele in the state's cultural calendar as a vital step toward preserving Nigeria's rich heritage while promoting it on a global stage.

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Economic Opportunities for Women and Youth

Beyond the cultural display, the Lagos State Government emphasized that the festival is designed to promote gele styling as a sustainable source of employment and income. Officials noted that the initiative particularly targets women and young people, seeking to transform a traditional craft into a viable professional career. By creating a formal platform for these artisans, the state hopes to increase the visibility of gele stylists and integrate them into the broader tourism and creative industries.

Building a Creative Industry Database

Speaking to journalists last week in Lagos, Aregbe revealed plans to create a comprehensive database of creative industry practitioners. This database will connect trained gele artists with event organizers, major functions, and tourism showcases across Lagos. The arrangement is expected to help practitioners secure paid engagements beyond the annual festival, thereby building sustainable careers from their skills. This strategic move aims to professionalize the sector and ensure long-term economic benefits for the artisans.

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Training and Mentorship Programs

To accommodate the growing interest in professional gele styling, the government announced that training programs will continue through masterclasses and mentorship sessions. These educational initiatives are designed to enhance the technical skills of stylists and ensure high standards of craftsmanship. By investing in human capital, the Lagos State Government seeks to elevate the quality of gele styling and position it as a world-class artistic expression.

Notable Attendees and Cultural Significance

The event attracted high-profile guests including actresses Sotayo Gaga and Bukky Wright, singer Darey Alade, and comedian Folagade Banks. The gele, traditionally worn by Yoruba women at weddings, religious gatherings, and other important occasions, remains a prominent feature of the region's fashion and cultural identity. The presence of international guests, such as members of the Chinese community wearing traditional headties, highlighted the global appeal of this Nigerian cultural artifact.