Lagos State Government Denies Reports of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Resignation Over Health Concerns

The Lagos State Government has dismissed claims that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was asked to resign due to health issues, calling the reports false and misleading. The government clarified that the governor is in good health and continues to perform his duties. The statement criticized the source of the rumors and urged residents to ignore unverified information.

The Lagos State Government has strongly refuted claims suggesting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was pressured to resign due to health concerns , labeling the reports as false and misleading.

In a detailed statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the government clarified that the allegations, which were published by Sahara Reporters, were entirely fabricated. Akosile emphasized that Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in robust health and is actively performing his official duties without any hindrance. He stated that the reports were not only untrue but also a deliberate attempt to deceive the public.

The governor is not facing any pressure to step down, nor has any individual or group demanded his resignation. He continues to lead with dedication and vigor, fulfilling his responsibilities to the people of Lagos. The clarification came after an online publication falsely claimed that the governor was being compelled to resign due to health issues, with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat allegedly set to take over.

However, Akosile dismissed these claims as baseless, pointing out that the governor had recently held a routine meeting with his deputy, where Hamzat formally expressed his intention to contest the governorship. The meeting was described as cordial and part of normal political discussions, with no mention of any health-related concerns affecting the governor. The statement also criticized Sahara Reporters for consistently publishing sensational and misleading stories.

While the governor’s office typically does not respond to such claims, Akosile explained that it was necessary to address this particular report to reassure the residents of Lagos. He stressed the importance of countering disinformation, especially when it could undermine public trust in the state’s leadership. The governor’s office urged residents to disregard the false report and warned against the spread of unverified information that could damage public confidence in the government.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the governor’s commitment to his duties and his excellent health, urging the public to rely only on credible sources for accurate information





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Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu Resignation Rumors Health Concerns Political Clarification

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