Lagos State Government Closes Eko Bridge Outbound Carriageway Due to Emergency Safety Inspections and Repair Works

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate closure of the outbound carriageway of Eko Bridge to allow for emergency safety inspections and repair works. The affected section stretches from Apongbon to Ijora Olopa outbound toward Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate closure of the outbound carriageway of Eko Bridge to allow for emergency safety inspections and repair works .

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the closure will commence on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The affected section stretches from Apongbon to Ijora Olopa outbound toward Lagos Island. He explained that the temporary shutdown became necessary to facilitate urgent structural assessments and maintenance works aimed at ensuring the safety of road users and protecting the integrity of the bridge.

Motorists travelling toward Lagos Island are advised to make use of the Third Mainland Bridge as an alternative route during the repair period





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Lagos State Government Eko Bridge Closure Outbound Carriageway Emergency Safety Inspections Repair Works Third Mainland Bridge Inward Lagos Island Carriageway Adequate Traffic And Security Personnel Traffic Management Alternative Routes Oluwaseun Osiyemi Emergency Safety Inspections Repair Works

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