Lagos State Government Announces Traffic Diversion for Drainage Reconstruction Project

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion along Baale Animashaun Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, for culvert construction under an ongoing drainage reconstruction project. The project aims to channel stormwater runoff from Adfarm Estate, Adson Street, and surrounding areas to reduce flooding and improve drainage infrastructure within the community.

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion along Baale Animashaun Road , Ifako-Ijaiye, for culvert construction under an ongoing drainage reconstruction project . The project aims to channel stormwater runoff from Adfarm Estate , Adson Street , and surrounding areas to reduce flooding and improve drainage infrastructure within the community.

Construction is scheduled to commence on June 15, and is expected to last for eight weeks, during which traffic movement will be affected. Motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway heading to Baale Animashaun Road are advised to use Ijaiye Bus Stop Junction through Agbado-Ijaiye Road and connect via Alakuko Road. There would be no vehicular access into Baale Animashaun Road from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway throughout the construction period.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, urged motorists to obey traffic signs and follow directives from traffic officials to ensure smooth movement and minimise disruptions





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Lagos State Government Traffic Diversion Culvert Construction Drainage Reconstruction Project Stormwater Runoff Adfarm Estate Adson Street Ijaiye Bus Stop Junction Alakuko Road Jendor Junction Alajide Bus Stop Baale Animashaun Road Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Traffic Signs Traffic Officials Smooth Movement Minimise Disruptions

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