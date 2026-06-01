Lagos State Celebrates Successful 2025 Holy Land Pilgrimage for 400 Christian Pilgrims

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board successfully conducted the 2025 Holy Land pilgrimage for about 400 pilgrims in two batches, with safe travels to Israel and Jordan. Commissioner Olanrewaju Layode highlighted the achievement, collaboration with Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, and ongoing sensitization campaigns. The board also engaged in CSR initiatives and regulatory oversight of money lending and naturalization.

The Lagos State Government, through its Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, announced that about 400 Christian pilgrims from the state successfully participated in the 2025 Holy Land pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan without any hitch.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, disclosed this during the Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja. Layode described the successful conduct of the pilgrimage exercise as one of the major achievements recorded by the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board during the 2025/2026 operational year. According to him, the pilgrims travelled in two batches under the leadership of the Board Secretary, Dr Gbolabo Omoniyi Okudero.

The commissioner said the first batch departed Nigeria on January 31 and returned on February 10, 2026, while the second batch undertook the pilgrimage between February 11 and 21, 2026. He added that each batch conveyed over 200 pilgrims who completed the spiritual exercise safely and successfully. Layode stated that the pilgrimage was organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission and attracted commendation from participants and stakeholders.

He added that the exercise was officially concluded with a thanksgiving service held on April 9, 2026, at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja. Beyond the pilgrimage exercise, the commissioner said the board intensified sensitisation and mobilisation campaigns across Lagos through engagements with churches and Christian organisations across various denominations.

According to him, the religious bodies engaged included Anglican, Methodist and Catholic churches, Christ Apostolic Church, Celestial Church of Christ, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Redeemed Christian Church of God parishes, Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry, the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International and the Student Christian Movement. Layode also disclosed that the board sustained its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives through monthly intervention programmes targeted at vulnerable residents and support for persons in need through financial contributions generated during fellowship activities.

These initiatives included visits to orphanages, homes for the elderly, and other charitable institutions, providing both material and financial support. He reiterated the state government's commitment to improving the welfare and spiritual growth of Christian pilgrims, assuring that preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage exercise would build on the successes already recorded.

The commissioner also highlighted the ministry's regulatory role in the money lending sector, noting that the Ministry of Home Affairs continued to process applications, issue and renew licences for operators while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. According to him, the ministry regularly organises stakeholders' forums for money lenders to expose operators to global best practices and improve professionalism within the sector.

Layode said the ministry works closely with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering to monitor operators and protect residents from fraudulent activities. He revealed that 112 new applications were received from money lending operators within the 2025/2026 review period, while 214 licences were renewed.

On naturalisation and special immigrant status applications, the commissioner disclosed that the ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Interior, processed applications from foreign nationals seeking Nigerian citizenship and permanent residency. He stated that 68 applications were received during the review period, while 20 applicants were screened and cross-examined for onward transmission to the Federal Ministry of Interior for final consideration.

The commissioner emphasized that these efforts are part of the state government's broader agenda to ensure orderly and transparent governance in all sectors under the ministry's purview





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos State Holy Land Pilgrimage Christian Pilgrims Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Religious Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FULL LIST: Osimhen, Mbappé, others top 2025/26 UCL Man of the Match awardSee the full list of UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Man of the Match awards. Victor Osimhen, Kylian Mbappé, and others received top honors.

Read more »

Ogun emerges Nigeria’s 2nd best performing state in pSPI 2025 rankingAccording to the report, Ogun State placed second nationwide, behind only Lagos State, in a comprehensive assessment of governance, economic performance, infrastructure development, and citizen wellbeing

Read more »

Ogun State Rises to Second Place in Nigeria's 2025 State Performance IndexThe 2025 State Performance Index ranks Ogun State second nationwide, behind Lagos, underscoring Governor Dapo Abiodun's ISEYA agenda and highlighting the state's industrial growth, infrastructure investment, economic competitiveness and citizen satisfaction.

Read more »

Ogun State Ranks Second in Nigeria's 2025 State Performance IndexOgun State has been ranked second in the 2025 State Performance Index, behind only Lagos, due to strategic investments in infrastructure, industrial expansion, fiscal reforms, and bold infrastructure projects under Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration since 2019. The index combines 70% objective data from audited records on fiscal management, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic output with 30% citizen perception surveys, highlighting measurable outcomes.

Read more »