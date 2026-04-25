Lagos Sanitation Exercise Sparks Debate: Wahab Defends Initiative, Rhodes-Vivour Calls it 'Unimaginative'

A clash has erupted between Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and Labour Party 2023 governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. Wahab defends the exercise as a legal and necessary step towards a cleaner city, while Rhodes-Vivour criticizes it as a 'parochial' and ineffective solution, advocating for improvements in waste management logistics.

The reintroduction of Lagos State's monthly environmental sanitation exercise has sparked a public debate, pitting Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab , against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour , the Labour Party's 2023 gubernatorial candidate.

The exercise, scheduled between 6:30 am and 8:30 am each month, aims to foster a cleaner city through collective citizen participation. Commissioner Wahab has strongly defended the initiative, emphasizing its legality and the extensive planning that preceded its implementation. He directly refuted claims of judicial invalidation, citing a favorable ruling from the Court of Appeal which affirmed the constitutionality of the state’s environmental sanitation laws.

Wahab underscored that environmental cleanliness is not solely the government’s responsibility but a shared duty between the state and its residents. To facilitate the exercise, major transport unions have agreed to suspend vehicle deployment during the designated period, with allowances made for emergencies, scheduled flights, and candidates taking the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has mobilized resources for efficient waste evacuation, and environmental health officers will be deployed to monitor compliance.

Wahab criticized those attempting to create confusion regarding the exercise’s legality, urging the public to disregard misleading information. He reiterated the year-long planning process and the necessity for citizens to actively participate in maintaining a clean environment, moving beyond mere complaints and blame.

The commissioner highlighted ongoing efforts to improve waste management infrastructure, including the ban on single-use plastics, the conversion of the Olusosun landfill into an energy-generating facility, the implementation of biogas facilities in markets, and collaborations with companies like Lafarge for waste-to-resource initiatives. The state is also actively supporting innovative solutions to enhance sanitation access. Rhodes-Vivour, however, has voiced strong opposition to the exercise, characterizing it as “parochial” and lacking in innovative thinking.

He argues that temporarily shutting down a megacity of over 20 million people is not an effective solution to the underlying challenges of waste management. Instead, he advocates for a concentrated focus on improving the entire waste logistics chain – encompassing collection, disposal, and recycling systems. Rhodes-Vivour contends that the core issue isn’t simply about cleaning individual environments, but about establishing a robust and efficient system for managing waste from its source to its final destination.

He believes that a more strategic approach to waste management is crucial for addressing the city’s sanitation problems. His criticism centers on the perceived inefficiency and disruption caused by the exercise, suggesting that it’s a superficial solution that fails to address the root causes of the problem. He implies that the time and resources spent on the monthly shutdown could be better allocated to strengthening the waste management infrastructure and improving logistical processes.

Rhodes-Vivour’s stance reflects a broader call for a more modern and sustainable approach to waste management in Lagos, one that prioritizes long-term solutions over temporary measures. Responding to Rhodes-Vivour’s critique, Wahab clarified that the exercise is not intended as a complete city shutdown, but rather as a call for residents to assume responsibility for their immediate surroundings. He defended the state government’s efforts to enhance waste management systems, detailing the various initiatives already underway.

These include the aforementioned ban on single-use plastics, the Olusosun landfill conversion, biogas facilities, and the Lafarge partnership. Wahab emphasized that the exercise asks residents to dedicate a mere two hours every thirty days to cleaning their neighborhoods, framing it as a demonstration of civic responsibility. He acknowledged the importance of improving waste management logistics, reiterating that significant investments have been made in strengthening these systems over the past year.

While welcoming constructive criticism, Wahab cautioned against dismissing civic initiatives without offering viable alternatives. He argued that simply pointing out flaws without proposing solutions does not contribute to progress. The commissioner’s response underscores the government’s commitment to a multi-faceted approach to sanitation, combining citizen participation with infrastructural improvements and innovative waste management technologies.

The ongoing debate highlights the complexities of managing waste in a rapidly growing megacity and the need for a collaborative effort between the government and its citizens to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable environment





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Lagos Sanitation Tokunbo Wahab Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Waste Management Environmental Policy

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