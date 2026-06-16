Lagos Rights Group Petitions Assembly Over Murder Trial Integrity

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights has petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly to protect the integrity of a murder trial involving suspects indicted for killing two Ajiran community members, warning against external interference and urging adherence to due process.

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has formally petitioned the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, urging lawmakers to protect the integrity of an ongoing murder trial .

The trial involves suspects accused of killing two indigenes of the Ajiran community in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. The petition, dated June 15, 2026, was signed by CHSR President Comrade Alex Omotehinse and addressed to the Speaker through the Lagos State House of Assembly office in Alausa, Ikeja.

In the document, titled Petition on the Need for Urgent Legislative Intervention in the Ongoing Trial of Murder Case Involving Ajiran Community Indigenes, the group expressed deep concern over what it described as attempts to influence public perception regarding the prosecution. CHSR recalled that during a press briefing at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on February 19, 2026, the then Commissioner of Police, now an Assistant Inspector-General, publicly declared Ahmed Akanbi wanted.

This followed arrests and confessional statements allegedly linking him to the murders of Sheriff Ishola Salami, a youth leader, and Prince Kazeem Ademola Akinloye. Police investigations reportedly uncovered confessional statements, corroborative evidence, and coordinated acts of violence connected to the murders committed in 2023 and 2024. The organization noted that the petition appeared to question evidence already before a competent court, raising allegations that someone was distorting facts surrounding the case.

The rights group warned that any interference in the judicial process could have far-reaching implications for justice and public trust. Deliberate misleading interference will weaken trust in the justice system, the petition stated. It added that such actions could cause renewed trauma to the bereaved families and the Ajiran community. The petition stressed that criminal proceedings must remain grounded in evidence tested in court, not external pressure.

Calling for legislative caution, CHSR urged the House of Assembly to ensure judicial proceedings are protected from undue influence. There is a need to safeguard judicial integrity to discourage any form of interference or narrative capable of undermining court proceedings, the petition read. It further emphasized the need for transparency and accountability so that all stakeholders allow due process and the rule of law to prevail.

Maintaining its stance, CHSR asserted that justice must be based strictly on facts and evidence. Any attempt to distort facts or pervert the cause of justice in this matter constitutes a grave disservice to the victims, their families, the Ajiran community, and the public at large. Justice must remain anchored on facts, evidence, and due process, not sentiment or selective advocacy, the petition read.

The organization urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to support the ongoing judicial process and resist attempts to draw the legislature into actions that could undermine justice. We therefore call on the Lagos State House of Assembly under your leadership to lend unalloyed support to the cause of justice in this matter, Omotehinse wrote. He added that the leadership should not allow the legislature to be drawn into a gambit of falsehood aimed at subverting justice.

The petition concluded by describing the case as a critical test of institutional integrity and democratic accountability in Lagos State, expressing confidence that the judiciary and law enforcement agencies would ensure justice is served. The case highlights the delicate balance between legislative oversight and judicial independence in Nigeria. The CHSR, a non-governmental organization focused on human rights and socio-economic development, has been monitoring the trial closely. Their intervention underscores broader concerns about external pressures on high-profile murder cases.

The Ajiran community has been seeking closure since the killings in 2023 and 2024, with tensions remaining high. Legal experts have noted that the petition's call for transparency aligns with constitutional provisions for fair hearings. The Lagos State House of Assembly has yet to respond publicly, but the petition adds to growing scrutiny of the trial's handling.

Observers will be watching to see if the assembly takes any action that could influence the court proceedings, thereby setting a precedent for legislative involvement in active criminal cases





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