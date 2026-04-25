Lagos Restores Monthly Environmental Sanitation After Decade-Long Hiatus

The Lagos State Government has reintroduced its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, with the first exercise scheduled for April 25, 2026. The program, suspended in 2016 due to legal challenges, will now run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month, with regulated movement to facilitate thorough cleaning.

The Lagos State Government has officially revived its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, marking the end of a nearly decade-long suspension. This significant move towards improved public health and environmental responsibility saw active participation from residents across various districts of the state on Saturday.

Reports indicate strong compliance in key areas including the upscale neighborhood of Ikoyi, the bustling commercial hub of Obalende, and the rapidly developing region of Ikorodu, where citizens were observed diligently cleaning their immediate surroundings. The renewed sanitation program has been streamlined to operate for a focused two-hour window, commencing at 6:30 a.m. and concluding at 8:30 a.m. This represents a deliberate reduction from the previous three-hour timeframe of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., aiming to minimize disruption to daily activities while maximizing the impact of the cleaning efforts.

The initial suspension of the exercise dates back to 2016, triggered by a court decision that deemed the restriction of movement imposed during the sanitation hours as unconstitutional. This legal challenge prompted a re-evaluation of the program’s structure and implementation. Recognizing the importance of a clean and healthy environment, the Lagos State Government has carefully considered the previous concerns and has implemented a revised approach to the monthly sanitation exercise.

Prior to its resumption, authorities clearly communicated that movement would be regulated, rather than completely restricted, during the designated cleaning period. This strategic adjustment is designed to empower residents to actively participate in a comprehensive cleaning of their homes, the immediate vicinity, and crucially, the often-overlooked drainage channels. Maintaining clear drainage systems is vital for preventing flooding and mitigating the risks associated with heavy rainfall, a common occurrence in Lagos.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, provided detailed insights into the program’s operational framework. He emphasized the government’s commitment to a sustainable and effective sanitation regime. The symbolic launch of the initiative took place along the heavily trafficked Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor on Saturday, March 14, 2026, setting the stage for the official commencement of the monthly exercise on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

This initial launch served as a public demonstration of the government’s resolve and a call to action for all Lagos residents. Commissioner Wahab further clarified that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will consistently take place on the last Saturday of each month, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. During these specified hours, a system of controlled movement will be in effect throughout the state.

This controlled movement is not intended as a punitive measure, but rather as a facilitator, allowing residents the necessary space and time to thoroughly clean their homes, surrounding areas, and the frontages of drainage systems. The government’s intention is to foster a sense of collective responsibility for environmental upkeep and to encourage active citizen participation in maintaining a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.

The reintroduction of this program underscores the state government’s dedication to addressing environmental challenges proactively and creating a more livable environment for all its citizens. The success of this initiative hinges on the cooperation and commitment of every resident, and the government is optimistic that the revised approach will yield positive results in terms of improved sanitation, reduced flooding, and enhanced public health.

The long-term vision is to cultivate a culture of cleanliness and environmental consciousness within the Lagos community, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. The government will continue to monitor the program’s effectiveness and make adjustments as needed to optimize its impact





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