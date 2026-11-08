Lagos Residents and CSOs Clash With Government Over Borehole Crackdown

Community groups and residents condemn Lagos State plans to seal private boreholes and prosecute users, citing the Water Corporation's failure to provide reliable piped water to the 20 million population.

Community Development Associations, a broad coalition of civil society organisations and residents, have issued a strong condemnation of the Lagos State government's plan to seal residential boreholes or prosecute residents for extracting groundwater without prior authorisation. This aggressive enforcement strategy has sparked immediate outrage amidst the state's continued inability to provide adequate pipe-borne water to the general populace. The crackdown targets privately owned alternative water supplies, which have become the primary lifeline for millions in the state.

Massive Dependence On Private Boreholes

From Surulere to Yaba, Shomolu, Bariga, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Mushin, and Ebute-Meta, most homes and corporate bodies rely exclusively on boreholes. The Lagos State Water Corporation has failed to supply these communities with potable water, forcing them to seek self-provided alternatives. Findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed that a higher percentage of corporate bodies and homes within Lagos are dependent on these private water sources for daily survival.

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The extent of this dependency is underscored by official data stating that the state water corporation is only able to supply 1.03 percent of residents with water. The Lagos Water Corporation disclosed that its current network serves only 34,424 registered households. This figure represents an estimated 1.03 per cent of the state's total population of 20 million residents, leaving the vast majority without state support.

Public Outcry And Living Costs

Residents across the state have expressed deep frustration over the government's approach, arguing that penalising citizens for accessing water is unjust when the state fails in its basic duty. A resident of Ojodu Berger stated that they only hear about water supply but have never seen pipe-borne water from the Lagos State Water Corporation, forcing reliance on personal boreholes. Another respondent, Comrade Abibat in Bariga, warned that forcing people to patronise privately owned water sellers would be catastrophic if borehole access is removed.

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Abdusalami, a shop owner within Ikeja, highlighted the financial burden on citizens. He noted that most residents are already spending thousands of Naira on bottled and sachet water weekly to complement their borehole supply. He argued that if the government intends to enforce sanctions against drilling, it must first provide better alternatives, as water is an essential commodity that governments are obligated to provide.

Regulator Claims And Capacity Gaps

The controversy stems from a statement by the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) Executive Secretary, Oluwabukola Adeyemo. He warned that drilling boreholes and extracting groundwater without state authorisation is illegal and could lead to property sealing and criminal prosecution. The commission also announced a dedicated reporting hotline, urging residents to report unauthorised drilling and abstraction activities.

Mr Rasaq Anifowoshe, deputy director of Corporate Affairs and Brand Management at the Lagos State Water Corporation, defended the regulatory stance. He stated that using an estimated average household size of six persons, the number of residents associated with water connections is 206,444. Anifowoshe disclosed that the corporation has an installed water production capacity of approximately 210 million gallons per day. However, this falls significantly short of the estimated state daily water demand of approximately 540 MGD, as stated in the Lagos State Water Supply Master Plan.

Coalition Threatens Mass Action

A coalition of civil society organisations, community groups, and trade unions, led by Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) chairman Adewale Ojo, has warned the Lagos State government against criminalising residents' daily struggle for water. The 'Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition (OWORAC)', a network comprising over 50 national and regional groups, declared that any attempt to seal domestic boreholes will be met with coordinated mass action across every local government area in Lagos.

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The coalition criticized the sweeping tone of LASWARCO's enforcement, noting it has generated deep confusion and fear in working-class neighbourhoods. They stressed that any regulatory exercise must start with an absolute acknowledgement of the governing statute. Under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, the primary legal instrument cited by the regulator, the law explicitly distinguishes between commercial extraction and domestic survival needs. The coalition insists that the state must address the root cause of water insecurity rather than punishing those who resort to alternative supply methods.