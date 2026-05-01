Lagos Power Crisis: Government Signs New Deals Amidst Outages

Persistent power outages in Lagos are forcing residents and businesses to rely on expensive alternatives. The Lagos State Government has responded by signing new Power Purchase Agreements with independent power producers to bolster supply and reduce dependence on the national grid.

Lagos residents and businesses are grappling with persistent and worsening power outage s, prompting both apologies from Ikeja Electric Plc and proactive measures from the Lagos State Government.

Ikeja Electric has acknowledged reduced electricity allocation from the national grid as the primary cause, leading to temporary load shedding across affected areas. The company expressed regret for the disruption and assured customers of ongoing efforts to collaborate with stakeholders and improve supply. This situation is not isolated to Ikeja Electric’s service area; it reflects a broader national trend of unstable electricity supply, largely attributed to gas shortages impacting power generation.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Lagos State Government has taken a significant step by signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with three independent power producers: Mainland Power Limited, Fenchurch Power Limited, and Viathan Engineering. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized that these agreements are designed to enhance reliability, particularly for critical public infrastructure, and to rectify shortcomings in previous arrangements.

The PPAs are structured to ensure accountability, with payments now directly linked to metered electricity supply – a departure from previous practices where payments were made regardless of actual delivery. Fenchurch Power will focus on supporting water facilities in Adiyan and Iju, Mainland Power will continue serving Ikeja, Oshodi, and Anthony with expansion potential, and Viathan Engineering will maintain supply to key public facilities on Lagos Island.

The state government aims to significantly increase its independent generation capacity, targeting between 200MW and 400MW within the next two to three years through private sector investment. The rehabilitation of the Akute Independent Power Plant, now under Fenchurch Power’s operation, and the Peninsula Integrated Power Project on Lagos Island, overseen by Viathan Engineering, are key components of this strategy. The impact of the power outages is being acutely felt by residents and business owners.

Increased reliance on alternative energy sources, such as generators, is driving up operating costs and impacting profitability. Business owners report spoilage of goods, delivery delays, and reduced customer patronage. Residents are facing discomfort due to the heat and are relying on alternative cooling methods. The situation highlights the vulnerability of the economy and daily life to the unreliable electricity supply.

Kingsley Okotie, Ikeja Electric’s Head of Corporate Communications, confirmed that the nationwide drop in power generation, stemming from limited gas supply to thermal plants, is the root cause of the shortfall. The Lagos State Government’s proactive approach, coupled with Ikeja Electric’s efforts to manage the situation, represents a critical attempt to mitigate the immediate crisis and build a more sustainable and reliable power supply for the future.

However, the long-term solution hinges on addressing the underlying issues of gas supply and overall power generation capacity within the national grid





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos Power Outage Electricity Ikeja Electric Power Purchase Agreement Gas Supply Energy Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New FRSC Office Commissioned to Boost Road Safety on Lagos-Ibadan ExpresswayA new office complex for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been commissioned in Ogere-Remo, Ogun State, aimed at improving accident response and traffic management on the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The project was initiated by Oba James Obafemi Saliu as part of his coronation anniversary celebrations.

Read more »

Lagos 2027: Ajose denies endorsing Hamzat, disowns ‘fake’ press statementDr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, a governorship aspirant in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 election, has distanced himself from a widely circulated press statement alleging that he endorsed Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress, APC, consensus candidate.

Read more »

Egbin Power Plant shuts down after contractor dies during underwater repairsOperations at the affected section were halted immediately, leading to a broader shutdown of the facility for safety checks and assessment

Read more »

Tinubu Appoints Rilwan Babalola as Special Adviser on Power, Launches Task ForcePresident Bola Tinubu has appointed Rilwan Lanre Babalola as the Special Adviser on Power and Chairman of a Presidential Task Force focused on resetting and restoring Nigeria's power sector. The move also includes a redesignation of the Special Adviser (Energy) role to focus on Oil & Gas, aiming for clarity and efficiency within the energy governance structure.

Read more »

Tinubu nominates Tegbe as Power Minister after Adelabu’s resignationA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Lagos: Contractor dies in underwater accident at Egbin power facilityAn investigation has been launched into the death of a contractor at Egbin Power Plc following an industrial accident that occurred during underwater maintenance operations at its facility in Lagos State. The company’s management confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

Read more »