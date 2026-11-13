Lagos Political Violence: NDC Attacks Obi Rally Amid APC Denial

Suspected thugs disrupted a Peter Obi town hall in Ikeja. The APC denied involvement. Police arrested one suspect. The NDC condemns the violence. An investigation is ongoing by authorities.

Armed assailants disrupted a scheduled town hall meeting for former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi at the Classic Event Place in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. when suspected political thugs wielding cutlasses, cudgels, and stones invaded the venue. NDC supporters had gathered at the location ahead of Mr. Obi's expected appearance for the political engagement. The attack forced participants to flee in panic as the confrontation severely disrupted proceedings and scattered furniture and materials across the hall.

Details of the Ikeja Venue Disruption

According to witness accounts, the attackers approached the venue from Kudirat Abiola Way before attempting to gain entry. Their aggressive arrival triggered immediate chaos, causing attendees to run for safety. While some supporters managed to resist the intrusion and prevented the attackers from fully taking over the space, the violence spilled onto Kudirat Abiola Way. This disruption caused significant traffic congestion as motorists made U-turns and pedestrians hurried away from the scene. Police officers reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd and restore order at the location.

Also read Lagos Town Hall Meeting For NDC Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Disrupted by Suspected Thugs

Suspect Arrest and Conflicting Claims

The Lagos State Police Command subsequently arrested a suspected attacker identified only as Ibrahim. A viral video circulating on social media showed the suspect with his hands and legs tied inside a police patrol vehicle. During initial interactions, Mr. Ibrahim denied being recruited to attack the gathering. He claimed he had visited the venue solely to beg for money. NDC supporters, however, alleged that Mr. Ibrahim and others arrived armed with weapons including cutlasses, stones, bottles, and sticks. They further stated the group damaged vehicles and fired gunshots to scare participants before being resisted.

Lagos APC Denounces Allegations

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly denied any involvement in the violence. Lagos APC spokesman Mogaji Seye Oladejo described the allegations linking the ruling party to the attack as reckless, baseless, and irresponsible. In a formal statement, he clarified that the party had neither sponsored, encouraged, nor participated in any action capable of undermining the democratic process. Mr. Oladejo highlighted that the attack occurred on the same day the APC flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections in Epe, several kilometres away from Ikeja. He maintained that the entire APC political machinery in Lagos, including elected representatives and campaign officials, was fully mobilized for the Epe event.

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NDC Condemnation and Political Tensions

The New Democratic Congress (NDC) national leadership condemned the incident as a direct assault on democracy and citizens' fundamental rights. Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, spokesperson for the NDC National Campaign Council, demanded an immediate investigation and the prosecution of all those responsible. The party warned that the incident would not intimidate its members or discourage Nigerians from participating in the democratic process. NDC National Publicity Secretary Osa Director also questioned the motive behind the incident via a post on X, asking why the APC was afraid of Mr. Obi. He challenged the opposition to present credible evidence to security agencies rather than relying on social media allegations.

Police Investigation and Broader Context

Lagos State Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed that officers remained at the scene to calm tensions while gathering information. She stated that a formal report on the incident would be submitted to the media once field officers returned with detailed findings. A police source also noted that the NDC had failed to submit a required notification letter for the meeting. This failure was compared with the procedures followed during the visit of Oyo State Governor to the state. The incident has sparked calls for restraint from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), whose spokesman Dele Alake urged security agencies to prevent further attacks across multiple states including Edo, Cross River, and Gombe.