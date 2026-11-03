Lagos police uncover high-tech indoor cannabis farm in Apapa, arrest Polish and Nigerian suspects

Lagos State Police Command uncovered a suspected high-tech indoor cannabis farm at a residential property in Apapa on November 2 and arrested two suspects, including a Polish national.

Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a suspected high-tech indoor cannabis farm at a residential property in Apapa, Lagos, and arrested two suspects, including a Polish national.

The suspects are Thomas Razvickas, 49, a Polish national, and James Chisome, 36, a Nigerian. Both were arrested on November 2 following intelligence received by police operatives. The Command's spokesman, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed the operation in a statement on Tuesday. He said the operation began at about 8:15am when operatives, acting on credible intelligence, searched the residential property.

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Indoor Cannabis Farm Discovered in Apapa

Adebisi said the search led to the discovery of a sophisticated indoor farming facility equipped for the cultivation, harvesting and processing of substances suspected to be cannabis. He said the two suspects, who reside at the property, were in police custody. They have made confessional statements while providing useful information to assist ongoing investigations. The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, visited the scene to inspect the facility, assess the scale of the operation and receive a briefing on the investigation.

Fatai commended the operatives for their vigilance and intelligence-led policing. He reiterated the command's commitment to tackling drug-related offences and dismantling criminal networks in the state. He also urged residents to continue providing credible information to the police. He assured them of the command's readiness to combat criminal activities across Lagos.

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The police said the discovery was made following intelligence reports received by its operatives. The operatives acted on the information and searched the premises. The statement described the facility as a sophisticated indoor farming setup equipped for cultivation, harvesting and processing of substances suspected to be cannabis. According to the statement, the suspects are in police custody and have made confessional statements.

Police Urge Public Support in Crime Fight

They are also providing information to assist the ongoing investigation. Fatai urged residents to provide useful information to the police. He assured the public that the command would remain proactive and resolute in its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities. The command's commitment to tackling drug-related offences and dismantling criminal networks in Lagos was also reiterated during the commissioner's visit to the scene.