Lagos Police to Crack Down on Vehicles with Obscured or Missing Number Plates

The Lagos State Police Command will begin a statewide enforcement operation targeting vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorized, defaced, or missing registration plates starting Monday. The initiative, aligned with a directive from Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu, aims to boost security and prevent criminals from hiding their identities. Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai will lead the exercise, instructing all area commanders and divisional police officers to ensure strict compliance. Vehicles violating the directive will be impounded and investigated. The police emphasize that this is a proactive measure to enhance public safety, improve vehicle identification, aid crime investigation, and track suspects, not to inconvenience law-abiding citizens. Motorists, transport operators, and fleet owners are advised to ensure their vehicles display valid, clearly visible number plates and keep all vehicle documents current and ready for inspection. The police command reaffirms its dedication to protecting lives and property and seeks public cooperation in these security efforts.

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it will commence a statewide enforcement exercise against vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorized, defaced or missing registration number plates from Monday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SP Abimbola Adebisi, police spokesperson in Lagos, said the exercise is in line with a directive of IGP Tunji Disu, aimed at strengthening security and preventing criminals from concealing their identities. The statement said the operation would be led by CP Tijani Fatai, who she noted had directed area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) across the state to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

"He further directed that any vehicle found violating the directive be impounded and subjected to thorough investigation in accordance with extant laws and established procedures," the statement reads. The command said the exercise is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding motorists but to improve public safety and support crime prevention efforts.

"Rather, it is a proactive security measure designed to enhance the capacity of Police operatives to identify vehicles, investigate crimes, track criminal suspects, and strengthen the overall security architecture of the State," the police spokesperson said. The police advised motorists, transport operators and fleet owners to ensure their vehicles carry valid and clearly visible registration number plates. Vehicle owners were also urged to keep all relevant vehicle documents up to date and available for inspection when required.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and called on residents to support ongoing security initiatives.

"The Command appreciates the understanding, cooperation, and continued support of Lagosians as it continues to implement measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all," the statement concluded





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Lagos Police Number Plates Vehicle Registration Security Enforcement IGP Tunji Disu CP Tijani Fatai Crime Prevention Lagos State

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