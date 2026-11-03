Lagos Police Arrest Polish Man and Nigerian in Apapa Indoor Cannabis Farm Raid

Police in Lagos arrested a Polish national and a Nigerian after uncovering a high-tech indoor cannabis farm at a residence in Apapa. The Commissioner of Police visited the scene as investigations continue.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men after uncovering a suspected high-tech indoor cannabis farm at a residential property in Apapa, Lagos State.

The suspects were identified as Thomas Razvickas, 49, a Polish national, and James Chisome, 36, a Nigerian. Both reportedly reside at the property where the facility was discovered. The arrest was made on Monday, November 2, 2026, following the receipt of intelligence, according to police. A statement by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the discovery was made on Monday at about 8:15am following credible intelligence received by police operatives.

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Sophisticated Cannabis Farm Found in Apapa

A search of the premises led to the discovery of a sophisticated indoor farming facility equipped for the cultivation, harvesting and processing of substances suspected to be cannabis. The statement added that the suspects were in police custody, where they had made confessional statements and were providing useful information to assist the ongoing investigation. The facility was set up for the cultivation, harvesting and processing of cannabis, with plants found at various stages of growth.

Visual evidence published by News Central showed that the residential apartment had been covertly converted into a high-yield cannabis farm. The plants were grown in cups for germination, then harvested for sale into society. Reports indicated the plants required approximately three months to fully mature before they could be sold in the illicit drug market.

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Police Commissioner Inspects Facility The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, visited the scene to inspect the facility, assess the scale of the operation and receive a briefing on the investigation. Fatai commended the operatives for their vigilance and intelligence-led policing, reiterating the command's unwavering commitment to combating drug-related offences, dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that Lagos State does not serve as a safe haven for criminal activities.

He also appreciated members of the public for their cooperation and urged residents to sustain the timely provision of credible information to the police. The CP assured residents that the command would remain proactive, responsive and resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminality. Fatai expressed surprise at the hidden nature of such operations within residential communities. He noted that the public could hardly have imagined that such extensive growing facilities existed in plain sight among neighborhoods.

Manager Claims Humanitarian Intent in Raid

The incident centers on the two suspects: the Polish national and the Nigerian property manager. The manager, James Chisome, has provided a narrative regarding his involvement. He claims he acted solely out of humanitarian intent to assist the stranded foreigner, whose sponsoring company had abandoned him in Nigeria. Chisome stated, The gentleman here found himself in a fix in Nigeria.

I decided to give him a hand. However, he needed to find a way to go out of the country after the company that brought him abandoned him. He emphasized that he offered assistance for any need the foreigner had, only for the individual to propose the cannabis cultivation idea. The manager insisted he had no intention of profiting from the venture, describing himself as a businessman who fell into a situation trying to help a fellow man.

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Despite his claims of altruism, the manager acknowledged that he was aware the business was not approved by the government. He explained that the scheme unravelled when the foreigner attempted to sell the produce. It was in the process of selling it that he got caught. I don't know who he contacted, and this whole thing burst, he added.

Exploitation and Trafficking Concerns This defense highlights the tension between charitable acts and complicity in serious criminal enterprises. The involvement of a trafficked individual in this drug operation raises serious questions about human exploitation in Nigeria. It highlights how vulnerable migrants can be coerced into illegal activities by their employers or networks. Law enforcement agencies must address both the drug trafficking aspect and the underlying issue of human trafficking to effectively dismantle these networks.

This raid intersects with broader safety concerns in Lagos, as reflected in recent communications from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The Governor recently addressed residents following a fallen tanker incident, emphasizing the need to safeguard lives and property. The coexistence of such high-risk criminal activities alongside daily residential life poses a significant threat to community security.

Lagos Drug Crackdown Continues Amidst Oyo Case

PUNCH Metro reports that the latest discovery comes months after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, in July, dismantled a fortified, industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory allegedly operated by a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel in a forest in Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. As the investigation continues, the Lagos State Police Command has signalled a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crimes. The Apapa case serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can exist within residential properties.

Broader Drug Enforcement Context Authorities are likely to intensify patrols and inspections in areas known for such illicit activities to prevent future occurrences. The outcome of this case will set a precedent for how similar operations are handled in the future. It will determine whether claims of humanitarian assistance can mitigate the severity of drug-related charges. For now, the focus remains on ensuring that the drugs do not enter the market and that all individuals involved face appropriate legal consequences.

The community remains on alert as authorities work to restore full security to the Apapa area.