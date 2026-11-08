Lagos Police Mandate Advance Notice For 2027 Election Rallies

Lagos State Police Command requires political parties to submit advance notice for 2027 election rallies to ensure security. Commissioner Tijani Fatai outlines deployment strategies and legal obligations under the Electoral Act 2022 for peaceful gatherings.

Lagos State Police Command has issued a formal directive requiring all political parties to submit advance notice prior to conducting rallies, campaigns, processions, and other political gatherings. This mandate comes as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections, with stakeholders seeking to secure adequate protection for participants and maintain public order across the metropolitan state.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, emphasized that the submission of these notices is essential for the command to formulate comprehensive security arrangements. He stated that this procedural step allows the police force to strategically deploy personnel to cover all events, ensuring that political activities can proceed without disruption or violence.

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Security Deployment Protocols

Commissioner Fatai affirmed that the Lagos State Police Command is committed to providing security for all political parties, candidates, and their supporters without any form of discrimination. This commitment aligns with the command's statutory duty to facilitate the safe conduct of democratic processes. The deployment strategy aims to cover all scheduled events regardless of the political affiliation of the organizers.

However, the Commissioner issued a stern warning that any activities capable of disrupting public peace would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He clarified that the security presence is intended to protect participants and bystanders alike, ensuring that political expression does not escalate into civil disorder or endanger the general public.

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Accountability And Legal Compliance

Fatai explicitly warned that political parties failing to notify the police or disregarding established security arrangements would be held accountable under the law. This warning underscores the non-negotiable nature of compliance with police directives, particularly when such non-compliance results in a breach of peace. The command is prepared to take legal action against those who ignore these guidelines.

The Commissioner referenced a security meeting held on October 15, where political parties and other stakeholders were urged to cooperate fully with security agencies. During this meeting, attendees were advised to strictly comply with security guidelines to prevent any potential conflicts or security lapses during the upcoming electoral period.

Legal Framework And Public Order

The police appeal operates against the backdrop of their statutory responsibility to provide security for political activities as mandated by law. Section 91 of the Electoral Act 2022 specifically requires the police to provide adequate security for the peaceful conduct of rallies and processions. This legal provision forms the basis for the command's proactive engagement with political stakeholders.

Commissioner Fatai urged political parties to cooperate with the command to ensure that political activities across the state are conducted peacefully. This appeal for cooperation is critical for maintaining stability and preventing violence during the highly competitive election season. The police force remains ready to assist in ensuring that democratic expression does not compromise public safety.

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Notice Versus Permission

It is crucial to clarify that the notice required by the police command is not a request for permission to conduct political activities. The legal position, supported by subsisting court judgments, is that police permits are not required to hold political activities or organize protests. This distinction preserves the constitutional right to assembly while allowing the police to fulfill their security obligations.

The Lagos State Police Command continues to stress that the requirement for advance notice is a logistical necessity rather than a regulatory barrier. By receiving notice in advance, the command can allocate resources effectively and respond to potential threats before they materialize. This approach balances the rights of political actors with the state's duty to protect its citizens.