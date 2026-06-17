Lagos Police Lead Security Assessment at Pan-Atlantic University After Viral Video

Following a viral clip of masked individuals near Pan‑Atlantic University, Lagos Police Command launched a detailed security review, deploying drones and urging campus-wide safety upgrades.

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a comprehensive security assessment at Pan‑Atlantic University following the circulation of a viral video that showed two masked individuals emerging from a forested area adjacent to the campus.

The video, which drew widespread attention on social media, prompted Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai to personally lead an operational visit to the university on Wednesday. The command's statement, signed by Public Relations Officer SP Abimbola Adebisi, stressed the importance of proactive measures and continuous improvement of the institution's security architecture. During the assessment, CP Tijani Fatai met with university officials, staff, and representatives of the student body to discuss a range of potential vulnerabilities highlighted by the incident.

He urged immediate and practical upgrades such as strengthening perimeter fences, installing advanced access control systems, and enhancing surveillance coverage across the campus. The Commissioner also reviewed existing security protocols and emphasized the need to eliminate any internal risk factors that could enable or be exploited by malicious actors.

In particular, he cautioned against acts of self‑sabotage that might compromise established safety measures. In response to the investigation, Lagos State Police have deployed a fleet of surveillance drones coordinated by the state government to intensify aerial monitoring, intelligence gathering, and crime prevention in and around the university. These drones will be used to conduct regular patrols over the wooded areas that were the subject of the video, thereby reducing blind spots and improving incident response times.

The Commissioner assured stakeholders-management, faculty, students, and parents-that the Police Command's commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout Lagos State remains unwavering. He called for ongoing collaboration between the university's internal security teams and external law‑enforcement agencies to create a layered defence strategy that addresses both external threats and potential internal breaches. The police statement concluded by reaffirming the Command's resolve to maintain peace, public safety, and security across the state.

It framed the operation at Pan‑Atlantic University as part of a broader initiative to raise security standards in educational institutions nationwide. The Lagos State Police Command's swift action is expected to serve as a model for other universities and civic bodies seeking to strengthen their security postures against emerging threats





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Lagos Police Pan‑Atlantic University Surveillance Drones Security Assessment Campus Safety

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