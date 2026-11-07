Lagos Police Detain ASP Omotayo Olajide After Ajegunle Shooting Kills Girl Omole Taiwo

The Lagos State Police Command has detained ASP Omotayo Olajide after his firearm discharged during an operation in Ajegunle, killing Omole Taiwo and injuring another girl. The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, visited the bereaved family and promised a thorough investigation.

The Lagos State Police Command has detained Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omotayo Olajide after his firearm discharged during an operation in Ajegunle, killing a girl, Omole Taiwo, and injuring another.

ASP Omotayo Olajide Detained After Fatal Shooting

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 5, in the Nosamu area of Ajegunle between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. The command's spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the officer was deployed following a distress call about a violent clash between two rival groups, the Nosamu Boys and Alayabiagba Boys, allegedly fighting over toll collection. The groups were reportedly armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

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According to the police statement, ASP Olajide discharged his firearm during the operation, hitting the two girls. The victims were rushed to Ajeromi General Hospital, and one was later transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where she died. The other child is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

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Case Transferred To SCID For Impartial Probe

The police said the officer had been disarmed and detained, and that the investigation had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and impartial probe. The investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine appropriate legal and disciplinary actions. The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and assure them of justice.

Fatai assured the family that no officer found culpable would be shielded, stressing that the Command remained committed to protecting lives and ensuring accountability. The police urged members of the public with useful information on the incident to report to the nearest police station or the Command's Public Relations Department.

It remains unclear from the police account whether the officer deliberately fired at the rival groups, whether the girls were caught in the line of fire, or whether the firearm was discharged unintentionally. The PUNCH reports that Inspector Dania Ojo was declared wanted after the incident, while five other police officers were arrested. Ojo was subsequently dismissed after an investigation found him guilty of abusing his authority and using his firearm unlawfully.

The Lagos State Police Command has faced criticism over the handling of the incident, with calls for a transparent investigation. The detention of ASP Olajide and the transfer of the case to the SCID are seen as steps toward accountability. The command has reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and protecting citizens. The police have also appealed to the public for calm and cooperation as investigations continue.

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Community Leaders Call For Justice And Police Reform

The bereaved family has called for justice for Omole Taiwo, whose death has sparked outrage in the Ajegunle community. The injured girl remains in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital. The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has promised that the investigation will be thorough and that anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law. He also urged officers to exercise restraint and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of firearms by police officers during operations, particularly in densely populated areas. Community leaders in Ajegunle have called for a review of police tactics to prevent similar tragedies. The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that it will keep them informed of the progress of the investigation. The case has been transferred to the SCID, which is expected to conclude its probe soon.

Meanwhile, the police have urged anyone with useful information about the incident to come forward. They can report to the nearest police station or contact the Command's Public Relations Department. The command has also expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured girl a speedy recovery.