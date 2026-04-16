Lagos Police Commissioner Urges Timely Completion of Constable Recruitment Screening Ahead of Saturday Deadline

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Tijani, implores 2025 Police Constable applicants to complete their screening before Saturday's deadline, emphasizing fairness and transparency in the ongoing exercise.

The Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command, Mr. Fatai Tijani, has issued a fervent appeal to all individuals participating in the 2025 Police Constable Recruitment Exercise, urging them to finalize their screening processes well before the upcoming Saturday deadline. This crucial directive was communicated on Thursday as Commissioner Tijani personally visited the designated screening center located at the Police College in Ikeja.

His visit served a dual purpose: to meticulously assess the ongoing operations of the recruitment exercise and to rigorously ensure strict adherence to all established guidelines and protocols. The official communication of this directive was further solidified in a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on Thursday in Lagos, underscoring the significance of the commissioner's message. During his inspection, Commissioner Tijani engaged directly with key officials representing various critical oversight bodies. These included representatives from the Police Service Commission, the Federal Character Commission, and the Police Community Relations Committee, all of whom are actively involved in monitoring the integrity and fairness of the recruitment process. The presence of these officials highlights the multi-faceted approach being taken to guarantee that the exercise remains impartial and transparent. Commissioner Tijani took the opportunity to commend the high standard of organization observed at the screening center. He expressed his profound satisfaction with the seamless coordination and the evident professionalism demonstrated by all agencies involved in managing the complex logistical and administrative demands of such a large-scale undertaking. Furthermore, he emphasized that the current recruitment exercise is being conducted in direct alignment with the overarching directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu. These directives, he explained, are fundamentally geared towards reinforcing and enhancing transparency, accountability, and meritocracy in police recruitment processes across the entire nation, ensuring that only the most suitable candidates are selected. Commissioner Tijani reiterated his call to action for any applicants who have not yet completed their screening. He implored them to seize the remaining opportunity and present themselves for screening before the stipulated closing date. He issued a stern warning that any failure to participate and complete the screening within the specified timeframe will inevitably result in disqualification from the recruitment process. This is not a punitive measure but a necessary step to maintain the integrity and efficiency of the exercise. The Commissioner concluded by offering a strong reassurance to the public regarding the Lagos State Command's unwavering commitment to upholding principles of fairness, accountability, and integrity throughout every stage of the recruitment exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria has confirmed that the screening process commenced on March 9 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. This timeline emphasizes the urgency for applicants to complete their participation





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