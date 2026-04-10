Lagos Police Arrests Suspected Robbery Syndicate in Idimu

Lagos State Police Command apprehended three suspected robbers in Idimu during a routine patrol. Recovered items include weapons, a motorcycle, and other suspected stolen goods. Investigations are ongoing, and the police commissioner reaffirms commitment to public safety.

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of robbery during a routine patrol conducted in the Idimu area of Lagos State. The apprehension, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 7, 2026, around 2:00 a.m., took place near Car Wash Bus-Stop by First Bank in Idimu . Law enforcement officials, while on patrol, intercepted the three men who were operating on a motorcycle in the vicinity.

A subsequent search of the suspects and their belongings yielded several items believed to be connected to criminal activities. The arrested individuals, identified as Abdullahi Mustapha, aged 20; Salisu Sannusi, aged 30; and Jamiu Sahidu, aged 26, were immediately taken into custody for further investigation. The search conducted on the suspects' persons and immediate vicinity resulted in the discovery of a machete concealed within their clothing, an army camouflage uniform, four mobile phones, a power bank, a quantity of crumpled Nigerian naira notes, and a Bajaj motorcycle bearing the registration number AKD 40 OM. The police have expressed their belief that these items were likely obtained through the commission of robberies targeting members of the public. The investigation into the suspects' activities is ongoing, with authorities working to ascertain the extent of their involvement in criminal activities. Preliminary investigations have already indicated that the suspects have been involved in the robbing of unsuspecting members of the public, and that they have, in the past, managed to escape from crime scenes. The authorities are determined to bring them to justice. The Lagos State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents across the state. This arrest is seen as a key step in fulfilling that responsibility. The statement from the Command highlighted the dedication of officers to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of the populace. The Command is actively working to curb criminal activities and maintain security across all areas of the state. They have emphasized that efforts are ongoing to ensure that investigations are completed swiftly and that appropriate legal action is taken against the apprehended individuals. The authorities are focused on gathering all available evidence and building a strong case against the suspects to ensure a successful prosecution. The aim is to send a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Lagos State. Further details about the case will be released as the investigation progresses. The Lagos State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police have also expressed their appreciation for the support and cooperation of the public in their efforts to combat crime and make the state a safer place for all. The Command’s emergency lines are also available for reporting suspicious activities. The police are continuing to deploy resources and personnel across the state to proactively address any potential threats to public safety. This arrest is a demonstration of the command's commitment to protecting the citizens of Lagos State and deterring criminal activity through proactive law enforcement. The police are committed to implementing strategies and policies aimed at combating crime, ensuring the safety of lives and property, and maintaining peace and order in Lagos State. The police are focused on deterring crime and keeping the community safe through enhanced patrol activities, collaboration with community stakeholders, and prompt response to any security breach. The Command's efforts are geared toward ensuring a secure environment where citizens can live and conduct their activities without fear of criminal elements. They are determined to reduce crime rates and create a safer environment for everyone residing in Lagos State





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos Police Robbery Arrest Idimu Crime Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EFCC arrests agent for ‘duping’ footballer of N11m after trial promise with foreign clubsThe operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin have arrested Osagie Destiny Etinosa for allegedly doping a footballer of N11 million with promise to secure trials with foreign clubs.

Read more »

EFCC Arrests Woman in Maiduguri for Alleged Naira MutilationThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in Maiduguri has arrested Fatima Muhammed following a viral TikTok video showing her using a ₦500 note in an unsanitary manner. The arrest is related to the alleged mutilation of the Nigerian currency. The suspect is currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

Read more »

Goodie Ibru to deliver keynote address at Rotary’s West Africa project fair in LagosGoodie Ibru, chairman of Ikeja Hotel Plc, will deliver the keynote address at the opening plenary of the 2026 West Africa Project Fair (WAPF).

Read more »

EFCC raids Abuja “Yahoo school” in Abuja, arrests 31 suspectsThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

Read more »

EFCC arrests 31 suspected internet fraud trainees in Abuja academy raidThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, April 9, 2026, arrested 31 people suspected of internet fraud at an academy in Becki Estate, Karu, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The suspects included two leaders and several interns, all apprehended while undergoing internet fraud training.

Read more »

Police arrest seven suspects over murder, armed robbery in LagosOperatives of the zone 2 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested seven suspects over alleged involvement in “murder, armed robbery, stealing, cultism, unlawful possession of firearm, and criminal conspiracy”.

Read more »