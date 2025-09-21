Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber and Hired Assassin in Connection with Businessman's Shooting

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended John Samuel, a 28-year-old ex-convict, in connection with the robbery and shooting of Gbenga Obama. The arrest occurred after Samuel was identified in CCTV footage of the August incident. The police are intensifying efforts to arrest other gang members.

On September 21, 2025, the Lagos State Police Command announced the arrest of John Samuel, a 28-year-old suspected armed robber and hired assassin. The arrest took place following an investigation into the robbery and shooting of Gbenga Obama, a businessman. The incident, which occurred in August, involved Obama being shot and robbed of his jewellery in broad daylight on Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The police statement, released on Saturday, detailed Samuel's apprehension at his hideout in Epe on September 19 at approximately 2 pm. The suspect, who had been recently released from prison, allegedly resumed his criminal activities almost immediately, targeting Obama for an expensive gold necklace and other valuables. Samuel is known for his violent tendencies, with a history of armed robbery, assassination, and murder. He had previously served a six-year jail term for a capital offense related to armed robbery. Upon his release, he allegedly returned to a life of crime with increased aggression, often shooting victims before taking their possessions. \The evidence gathered, including CCTV footage from the August 18 incident, clearly showed Samuel shooting at Obama before stealing the gold necklace. His accomplice waited on a motorcycle to facilitate their escape. The victim sustained serious gunshot wounds but has since been treated and released from the hospital. The police emphasized the brutality of the attack, highlighting the suspect's use of an English pistol. The police further stated that Samuel confessed to selling the stolen jewellery for N4 million, a price significantly lower than its actual value. The police command has also intensified its efforts to locate and apprehend other members of the criminal gang. These individuals will face prosecution once the investigation is completed. The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to safety and security, and they are working hard to ensure criminals are off the streets.\Olohundare Jimoh, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, issued a stern warning to criminals, stating that Lagos provides no sanctuary for them. He also encouraged residents to continue their daily activities without fear, emphasizing the police's dedication to maintaining law and order. The arrest of John Samuel is a significant step in combating violent crime in the state and sends a strong message to other potential offenders. The police are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence to ensure that all those involved in the robbery and shooting of Gbenga Obama are brought to justice. The command is deploying resources and strategies to further enhance security and deter criminal activities across the city. The public is urged to cooperate with the police by reporting suspicious activities and providing any information that could assist in the ongoing investigation and the prevention of future crimes. The police are also working to strengthen community relationships and foster a climate of trust, making it easier for the public to partner with law enforcement. The Commissioner’s message to the public is one of reassurance, emphasizing the commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Lagos residents and providing a safe environment for all





