Lagos Police Arrest 47 in Crackdown on Criminal Activities, Recover Firearms and Vehicles

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 47 individuals in a series of operations targeting various criminal activities, including armed robbery, cultism, and fraud. The operations, which were conducted across the state, led to the recovery of firearms, vehicles, and other evidence. The arrests were made possible through proactive policing and collaboration with other security agencies and the community. The police are investigating the suspects and will charge them in court. The Command urges the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information.

The Lagos State Police Command announced the arrest of 47 individuals in a series of coordinated operations throughout the state. The arrests, detailed during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday, encompassed a range of criminal activities including armed robbery, cult-related violence, conspiracy, theft, threats to life, and illegal possession of firearms.

Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai provided specific details of the operations, emphasizing the proactive deployment of police officers and the successful collaboration with other security agencies and community residents. These efforts contributed significantly to a peaceful Easter celebration, free from major security breaches, he stated. The operations led to the recovery of numerous items, including 14 firearms comprising 10 locally made guns and four pump-action rifles, alongside 96 rounds of 5.2mm ammunition, 29 live cartridges, and a spent cartridge. Additionally, 14 vehicles, two laptops, 29 mobile phones, and a flash drive were recovered, highlighting the breadth of criminal activity targeted by the police. The apprehended individuals are now undergoing investigation, and the command is preparing to charge them in court.\Among the significant arrests was that of an 18-year-old, Israel Osanwuta, intercepted while attempting to collect a N20 million ransom. The suspect was apprehended on March 27 during a carefully planned decoy operation in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, following a complaint. He was caught at approximately 10:55 pm during the ransom collection, with a laptop and flash drive seized. During interrogation, Osanwuta admitted to involvement in a prior attempt to burglarize a commercial bank. In a separate operation in Amukoko, Jamiu Yahaya, also known as “Elesin,” was apprehended on suspicion of armed robbery. Police recovered a locally made pistol, two live cartridges, and charms from his possession. Further arrests included 23-year-old Sunday Daniel, a suspected cultist detained in Ajegunle, who reportedly confessed to belonging to the Aiye confraternity; a locally made pistol was recovered from him. A notable operation in Ajao Estate resulted in the arrest of 21 suspected cultists at a hotel gathering, which was celebrating the birthday of a wanted gang member, known as “Actor,” who remains at large. Recovered from the hotel were a cut-to-size firearm, cult paraphernalia, a laptop, and 23 mobile phones. The command also successfully disrupted a car theft syndicate, apprehending five members and recovering a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry. Investigations into vehicle vandalism resulted in the detention of three suspects, contributing to the command's effort to address multiple forms of criminal activity.\Further operations saw the apprehension of Adedayo Bello, a 52-year-old suspect, who was found to be concealing a firearm and 96 rounds of ammunition inside a pillow. Three suspects linked to vehicle vandalism in a Lekki estate were also apprehended, alongside four individuals implicated in armed robbery in Ikotun and Egbeda. The police also arrested Robert Smith, a 62-year-old alleged serial fraudster accused of defrauding a microfinance bank of N130 million. As a result of this arrest, six vehicles, valued at over N520 million, were recovered. Additional arrests were made in Iba, Egbin, Ogba, and Ifako-Ijaiye, with suspects linked to robbery, cultism, and drug-related offenses. The police recovered more firearms and illicit substances from these locations. Commissioner Fatai reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all Lagos residents. He assured the public that all suspects would be formally charged in court following the completion of ongoing investigations. He also emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging residents to maintain vigilance and continue providing credible intelligence to the police. The command continues to solicit cooperation from the public, emphasizing that consistent collaboration is critical in proactively preventing criminal activities





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