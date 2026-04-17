Lagos Police Arrest 23 Suspected Cultists, Seize Five Firearms in Coordinated Raids

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended 23 individuals suspected of cult activities and confiscated five firearms during simultaneous raids across Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Okoko, Ilasan, Ogba, and Iju. The operations, aimed at curbing cultism and violent crime, also led to the recovery of various weapons and incriminating items.

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a significant crackdown on cultism and violent criminal activities, successfully apprehending 23 individuals suspected of belonging to various cult groups. This operation, which saw the recovery of five firearms, was a result of meticulously planned and executed raids across multiple strategic locations within the state. Areas targeted included Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Okoko, Ilasan, Ogba, and Iju.

These coordinated efforts underscore the police's unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety. The success of these operations can be attributed to intelligence-led policing and the strategic deployment of resources. In Ikorodu, four individuals were apprehended and are reportedly linked to the Buccaneers Confraternity, also known as the Sea Lords, a group notorious for its involvement in cult-related violence. Lagos Island witnessed the arrest of nine suspects following a raid on what is believed to be a cult hideout. A particularly significant breakthrough occurred in Ilasan, where five individuals were taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder of Emmanuel Obioson. The operation in Okoko led to the arrest of one suspect believed to be affiliated with the Eiye Confraternity, who was found in possession of a firearm. Furthermore, in Ogba and Iju, four more suspects were arrested for their alleged participation in cult gatherings, assaults, and other violent disturbances that have plagued these communities. The police have stated that weapons used in some of these criminal acts were also recovered, and the victims of these assaults are currently receiving medical attention and support. The full list of arrested individuals includes Shina Wale, 36; Kehinde Kareem, 18; Mohammed Aileru, 18; Bada Mujeeb, 18; Salam Kosoko, 30; Yusuf Anjorin, 19; Quadri Abubakar, 21; Lateef Salako, 18; Fawaz Bello, 30; Oyesola Olalekan, 36; Ubaka Justice, 36; Emmanuel Obekpa, 36; Sodiq Ademola, 36; Balogun Taofeek, 33; Azeez Owolabi, 28; Meshack Obini, 24; Fabulous John, 25; Promise Israel, 28; Bright Aniedi, 27; Familola Fikayo David, 24; Akeem Olamilekan, 43, also known as Magali; Muiz Oyedele, 20; and Hamzat Sadiq, 19. The recovered items are substantial and paint a grim picture of the tools used by these groups. These include five locally made pistols, a toy gun, 15 live cartridges, three spent cartridges, a Police camouflage cap, an Army camouflage cap, and a jack knife with its pouch. The command, under the leadership of CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, reiterated its firm resolve to eradicate cultism and violent crimes, highlighting these arrests as a testament to their ongoing success in achieving this crucial objective. The operations were comprehensive, targeting both the individuals involved and the proliferation of illegal firearms, demonstrating a multi-faceted approach to tackling these persistent security challenges within Lagos State. This intensified police presence and proactive strategy are aimed at restoring peace and security across all affected areas





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Cultism Cult Members Firearms Lagos Police Violent Crime

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